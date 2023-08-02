Local roundup: East Prospect rallies past York Township in battle for first

Staff Report

York Dispatch

East Prospect broke open a tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to secure a 4-2 home victory over Susquehanna League rival York Township on Tuesday.

The win moved the Pistons to 22-11 this season, 2 1/2 games ahead of York Township for first place in the league standings. The teams will play again Thursday night at East Prospect and twice Saturday at York Township.

Devin Strickler delivered the go-ahead single in the sixth, scoring James Becker from second, and came around to score on an error later in the frame. Starting pitcher Dylan Stoops worked into the seventh, allowing two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, before Josh Kreider came on in relief to earn the save.

Ryky Smith opened the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the first and finished 2 for 4, while Dalton Renn went 3 for 4 and connected for a solo homer in the third to make it 2-0. Becker was 2 for 3.

York Township evened the score at 2-2 on Matt Robinson's two-run single with two outs in the top of the fifth. Robinson finished 1 for 2, while Robert Leon was 2 for 4. Ethan Saxe went 5 2/3 innings on the mound and allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking four and striking out three.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Hallam 2, Conrads 1 (8 innings): At Hallam, Nate Brown's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Alex Tucci from second and clinched the walk-off victory for the Express (14-21). Brown also threw a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on six hits while walking three and striking out one. For Conrads (15-16), Mitchell Garber went 2 for 4 at the plate and Channing Bratton pitched six innings on the mound.

Windsor 5, Felton 0: At Felton, Sean Glatfelter pitched a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out seven, to lead the Cardinals (18-15) to the road victory. Teammate Bryce Avery went 2 for 5 with a two-run homer in the top of the first and a triple; Julian Bailey went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the top of the seventh; and Connor Dewees went 2 for 4 with an RBI double. For the Mad Dogs (7-27), Ethan Schultz went 2 for 3 with a double.

Jacobus 14, Stewartstown 4 (6 innings): At Stewartstown, Brenden Delridge led the Jackals (14-20) to the road victory by going 3 for 3 with a grand slam in the top of the sixth, a double and five RBIs in total. Teammate Kenny Runkel went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the second; Reed Wagner went 2 for 2 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI; and Brandon Ritchey connected for a two-run homer in the first. For the Vets (7-24), Garrett Lowe went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 10, Glen Rock 5: At Glen Rock, Grant Hoover led the Wolves (27-3) to the road victory by going 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the top of the seventh, three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Jesse Sargen connected for a grand slam in the second; Nick Sprenkle went 2 for 2 with an RBI; and Andrew Srebroski went 2 for 3 with an RBI. For Glen Rock (15-14-0), Connor Pickle was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, while Trevor Walzl also went 2 for 4.

Manchester 5, Jefferson 3: At Jefferson, Kody Reeser pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts, to lead the Indians (18-10-2) to the road victory. Teammate Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Derek Gross also went 2 for 3. For the Titans (20-9), Brevin Neveker and Brodey Neveker each went 2 for 3 with a run scored, while Brian Bossom pitched a complete a game and allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits to take the loss.

South Mountain 8, Pleasureville 2: At Dillsburg, the Sox (10-18-1) plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth, all with two outs, to take a 7-2 lead and went on to capture the home victory. Toby Sponseller went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Cameron Kearns went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Sox pitcher Colby Saussman threw a complete game, allowing two runs on nine hits to pick up the win. For the Hawks (5-21-1), Zachary Bortner went 3 for 3 at the plate with one run scored.