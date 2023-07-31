Local roundup: Mechanicsburg vaults back atop Central League standings

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Mechanicsburg reclaimed the top spot in the York Central League standings on Monday with a 10-0 road interleague victory over Felton of the Susquehanna League.

The Cardinals improved to 26-2 with Monday's win, their 11th straight. They surpassed Mount Wolf, which is 26-3 and has won 15 consecutive games. Both teams have three contests left in the regular season, including a head-to-head matchup Saturday morning in Mechanicsburg.

Teed Wertz led the Cardinals to Monday's win by pitching a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six. Teammate Mika Niu went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored; Brandt Cook was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the fifth and finished with four RBIs; and Brady Ebbert was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the third and tallied three RBIs. Felton fell to 7-26 with the loss.

Dominant pitching was also the story for Mechanicsburg on Saturday in a 13-0 interleague rout of Hallam. Dom Tozzi pitched a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk. Ebbert homered twice and Anderson French also went yard in that contest, which the Cardinals blew open with eight runs in the fourth.

Mount Wolf kept pace Saturday with a 6-0 road win over Jacobus, with Cody Brittain delivering a gem of his own on the mound. Brittain pitched a one-hit shutout and fanned 11 Jackals hitters in the win. He shut down Mechanicsburg in the teams' previous meeting on July 6, and he may be in line to start against the Cardinals once again Saturday.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 4, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Derek Huff pitched a one-hit shutout to lead the Tigers (16-11) to the road victory. Hoff struck out 10, walked one and allowed the lone single in the bottom of the second off the bat of Michael Santiago. Offensively for Stoverstown, Brandon Warner connected for a solo homer in the top of the seventh, while teammate Chris Mattison went 1 for 2 with an RBI. For the Vikings (5-23), Jose Pena allowed one hit and no earned runs while walking nine in 5 1/3 innings.

SATURDAY SCOREBOARD

Central League squads won five of seven home matchups against Susquehanna League foes Saturday, continuing the league's season-long success in interleague play. In addition to victories by Mechanicsburg and Mount Wolf, Jefferson earned a 7-3 triumph over York Township; Manchester handled Conrads, 8-5; and Glen Rock added a 12-1 thumping of Stewartstown.

East Prospect, the Susquehanna League leader, went on the road and came away with an 11-6 win over South Mountain. Felton, meanwhile, escaped with a 4-3 victory over Vikings. The scheduled game between Windsor and Pleasureville was not played.

Glen Rock also defeated Stoverstown, 15-5, in a Central League makeup game on Saturday afternoon.

Here's how the standings shake out following Monday's games:

Central League: Mechanicsburg 26-2, Mount Wolf 26-3, Jefferson 20-8, Manchester 17-10-2, Stoverstown 16-11, Glen Rock 15-13, South Mountain 8-15-1, Pleasureville 5-20-1, Vikings 5-23

Susquehanna League: East Prospect 21-11, York Township 19-12, Windsor 17-15, Conrads 17-15, Jacobus 13-20, Hallam 13-21, Stewartstown 7-23, Felton 7-26

JUNIOR GOLF

The York County Junior Golf Association won its Ryder Cup event against Franklin County, 20.5-7.5, at Carroll Valley Golf Course in Fairfield on Monday. No individual match results were available.

The YCJGA also held its Season End Scramble on Saturday at Honey Run Golf Club.