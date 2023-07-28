Local roundup: Mount Wolf walks off Manchester in extra innings

Staff Report

Steve Pokopec's walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth scored Andrew Srebroski from second and lifted Mount Wolf to a 5-4, extra-inning victory over Manchester in York Central League action Thursday.

The Wolves improved to 25-3 with the home win, keeping pace with Mechanicsburg (24-2) at the top of the standings. The visiting Indians fell to 16-10-2 with the loss.

Mount Wolf scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-1 after the second before Manchester equalized with Spencer Rhoads' three-run homer in the top of the sixth. Mark Burnside, who delivered a two-run single in the first, pitched seven innings before Pokopec tossed a scoreless eighth and earned the win.

Burnside finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate and allowed four earned runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts on the mound. Teammate Brinden Floyd went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored on a passed ball in the second, while Cody Brittain added an RBI single in the first.

Rhoads went 2 for 4 and drove in all four runs for the visitors, as he also had an RBI single in the first before his three-run shot in the sixth. Nate Moser took the mound in the second inning and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless frames, while Colin Mort followed with two more shutout innings before Robby Elzinga gave up Pokopec's walk-off single.

Mechanicsburg 5, Glen Rock 3: At Glen Rock, Shawn Karpaitis led the Cardinals (24-2) to the road victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with a solo homer in the top of the fourth, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Maika Niu went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and a run scored. For Glen Rock (13-13), Greg Borges went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, while Jonathan Lugo connected for a solo homer in the second.

South Mountain 5, Jefferson 4: At Dillsburg, Dalton Miller's two-run double with one out in the bottom of the sixth scored Zach VonStein and Toby Sponseller, capping off a four-run inning and giving the Sox (9-17-1) the lead for good. Miller finished 2 for 3 with two doubles, while teammate Tyler Yohn went 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored. For the Titans (19-8), Sam Crater went 2 for 3 with two doubles and RBI, while Tyler Troxel went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Windsor 2, Hallam 1: At Hallam, Connor Barto led the Cardinals (17-15) to the road victory by allowing one run on six hits in six innings pitched while walking four and striking out five. Teammates Jason Krieger and Cole Daugherty each connected for RBI doubles in the top of the third to provide the offense. For the Express (13-20), Alex Tucci allowed two runs on five hits in six innings pitched to take the loss, while Derek Sheckard connected for an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth.

East Prospect 8, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown, Josh Kreider pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts to lead the Pistons (20-11) to the road victory. Teammate Dalton Renn went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ryky Smith went 2 for 3. For the Vets (7-22), Tyler Nagel went 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored.