Local roundup: Conrads pulls away for interleague win over Stoverstown

Staff Report

York Dispatch

A four-run top of the seventh inning lifted Conrads to a 9-7 road victory over Stoverstown in local interleague baseball action Wednesday.

The teams were tied 5-5 through six innings before Cody Fatta tripled and Matthew Taylor singled him home. After a one-out Channing Bratton double, Gavin Constein singled home another run and Mitchell Garber followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-5. Loch Williams added another RBI single for Conrads, which improved to 15-14 this season with the victory.

The Tigers (15-10) opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first and led 5-1 after the second inning, only for Conrads to level the score by the fifth. After the visitors' rally in the seventh, Xavier Bonilla cut the deficit in half with a two-run homer and Stoverstown eventually got the tying run to the plate. But it was to no avail.

Constein finished 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Conrads. Fatta went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored; Taylor was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; and Williams was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Bratton went the distance on the mound, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits while walking five and striking out five.

For Stoverstown, Levi Krause was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Ryan Jones was 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Brandon Warner went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

MORE INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Susquehanna League vs. Central League

Hallam 8, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Carter Foote-Renwick led the Express (13-19) to the road victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. He also pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. Teammate Derek Sheckard went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Jacob Bardo collected three RBIs. For the Hawks (5-20-1), Ty Pridgen and Landon Reyes each went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Tyler Wagner went 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

Glen Rock 13, Felton 3 (6 innings): At Glen Rock, Zack McGillin pitched all six innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine, to lead Glen Rock (13-12) to the home victory. Teammate Connor Pickle went 2 for 3 with four RBIs; Kevin Kopas went 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored; Greg Borges went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; and Alex Hess went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. For the Mad Dogs (6-25), Collin Palmieri went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Cole Bankert went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 11, Stewartstown 1 (5 innings): At Windsor, Shawn Wilson led the Cardinals (16-15) to the home victory by throwing a five-inning complete game — allowing one earned run on five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts — and also going 2 for 3 at the plate with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Teammate Connor Dewees went 3 for 3 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first and finished with four RBIs and two runs scored. Julian Bailey went 2 for 3 with two doubles, while Cole Daugherty went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Vets (7-21), Lucas Nagel connected for a solo homer in the top of the fourth.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg 1, South Mountain 0 (FF)