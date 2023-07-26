Local roundup: Jefferson overtakes Stoverstown for Central League victory

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Jefferson plated five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead and went on to capture an 11-7 road victory over Stoverstown in York Central League baseball action Tuesday.

The Titans (19-7) trailed 6-4 before the rally and still trailed 6-5 with two outs. Then Kurt Seiders delivered the game-tying RBI double, Andrew Kramer followed with a go-ahead, two-run single and Steve Gentile brought Kramer home with a double of his own. Sam Crater added a two-run double in the seventh for insurance.

The host Tigers (15-9) had taken the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth after falling behind 4-1. All five of those runs came with no outs, and it was a two-run single by Tyler Marley and a two-run double by Levi Krause that punctuated the rally. After Jefferson pulled ahead, Joe Yourgal brought Stoverstown a run closer with an RBI double in the seventh.

Jefferson finished with 17 hits as a team to Stoverstown's 11. Tyler Troxel went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored, while Levi Loughry was 3 for 4 and scored twice from the No. 9 spot in the order. Seiders and Ross Drawbaugh both finished with two hits and two RBIs; Aaron Becker was 2 for 4 and scored twice; and Crater was 1 for 2 with three walks and two RBIs.

Krause led Stoverstown at the plate by finishing 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Tanner Hoffman was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Yourgal was 2 for 4 with an RBI and also pitched into the sixth inning on the mound, ultimately giving up nine runs on 14 hits. Blake Bossom pitched five innings for the Titans and Crater came on for the final two frames.

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg 6, Manchester 4: At Mechanicsburg, Teed Wertz led the Cardinals (22-2) to the home victory by pitching a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. Teammate Dom Tozzi went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Maika Niu was 2 for 3 with two doubles. For the Indians (16-9-2), Robby Elzinga went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Joe Capobianco went 2 for 4.

Mount Wolf 11, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Hunter Merritt tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits, to lead the Wolves (24-3) to the road victory. Teammate Andrew Srebroski went 3 for 3 with three RBIs; Brinden Floyd went 1 for 2 with three runs scored; and Owen Wilhide went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth. For the Hawks (5-19-1), Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3 with an RBI and teammate Ty Pridgen went 2 for 4.

Glen Rock 1, Vikings 0: At Glen Rock, Sam Gardner pitched a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and five walks with just one strikeout, to lead Glen Rock (12-12) to the home victory. Teammate Alex Hess' two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth scored Trevor Smoot from second for the lone run of the game. For the Vikings (5-21), Jose Pena threw a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on three hits with eight walks and four punchouts.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 9, Stewartstown 3: At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops struck out 11 batters and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings to lead the Pistons (19-11) to the home victory. Teammate James Becker went 2 for 3 with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth; Drake Renn went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Dalton Renn went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and an RBI. For the Vets (7-20), Adam Freese went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Felton 4, Jacobus 3: At Felton, Chandler Powell's sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the seventh scored Cole Bankert from third to secure the walk-off home victory for the Mad Dogs (6-24). Powell finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while teammate Ethan Schultz went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Conner Decker allowed one run in three innings of relief and picked up the win. For the Jackals (13-19), Jason Johnson went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Windsor 6, Hallam 4: At Windsor, Julian Bailey led the Cardinals (15-15) to the victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate with five RBIs. Teammate Kyle Daugherty went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored; Connor Dewees went 1 for 2 with an RBI; and Kieran Kearns went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Express (12-19), Derek Sheckard was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while Nate Brown was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

York Township 7, Conrads 7 (suspended after 8 innings)

JUNIOR GOLF (MONDAY)

YCJGA — The Integrated Capital Management Tournament

Thomas breaks par to lead field: At Out Door Country Club, Ryan Thomas fired a day-best score of 70 to take first place in the Blue division at the Integrated Capital Management Tournament. Lawson Leeper followed with a 75, while Ryan Small took third with a 78.

In the White division, Adler Stine's 81 was enough to hold off Jayden Ferrell (84) and Everett Harold (85).

Isabelle Studli took first place in the Red division by shooting 82, narrowly outpacing Vivienne Powers' 84. Gigi Merino took third in the division with a 94.

Mason Peart's 78 was good for first place in the Green division, followed by Callen Edmonston's 84 and Greg Sebring's 87.

In the nine-hole Orange division, Jake Hines took first with a 43, holding off Cole Miller (44) and Declan McMyne (45).