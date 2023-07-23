Weekend roundup: Brittain throws no-hitter for Mount Wolf vs. York Township

Cody Brittain pitched a six-inning no-hitter as Mount Wolf dominated host York Township, 12-0, in a matchup of first-place teams in their respective York County baseball leagues on Saturday morning.

Brittain stuck out eight hitters and allowed four baserunners on two walks, a hit batsman and an error. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate and cranked a two-run homer in the top of the third inning. The rest of Mount Wolf's offense did its part as well, taking the lead in the first and extending it throughout the contest.

The Central League's Wolves improved to 23-3 with the triumph, keeping pace with 20-2 Mechanicsburg, which was idle Saturday. York Township dropped to 19-11 with the loss but remained a half-game ahead of East Prospect with two weeks left in the Susquehanna League's regular season.

Mark Burnside's RBI single made it 1-0 in the top of the first, and Brittain's blast in the third made it 3-0. Burnside added another RBI single in the fourth before Steve Pokopec's three-run homer broke the game open and gave Mount Wolf a 7-0 advantage. The Wolves added on with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to enact the mercy rule.

Leadoff man Maddux Ryan finished 4 for 4 with a walk in his five plate appearances, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Burnside, like Brittain, was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Owen Wilhide also finished with two hits as Mount Wolf amassed 15 as a group.

Brittain retired the first 10 hitters he faced, but ran into some trouble after the big top of the fourth. A walk, error and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs before Max Naill popped out to Burnside at first base, ending the threat. After Jeffrey Deveney drew a two-out walk in the sixth, Brittain retired pinch-hitter Matthew Fagnani on a groundout to complete the no-hitter.

Central station: The Central League won five of seven interleague matchups Saturday, continuing its season-long display of supremacy over the Susquehanna League.

Perhaps most notably, Glen Rock spoiled East Prospect's bid to overtake York Township atop the Susquehanna League by storming back for a 12-10 road win. Glen Rock (11-12) trailed 7-0 after four innings but scored seven runs in the top of the fifth, then followed with five in the sixth to take a 12-8 lead. Connor Pickle led the offensive charge with three hits and two RBIs, while Luke Geiple added two hits and three RBIs. Devin Strickler was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Pistons (18-11).

Zach Reed struck out 16 batters in a complete game as Jefferson went on the road and picked up a 5-2 win over Windsor. Kurt Seiders hit a three-run homer in the top of the first to propel the Titans (18-7) to the victory, while Sam Crater went 3 for 3. Conner Barto had two hits and Sean Gladfelter went the distance on the mound for the Cardinals.

Stoverstown rallied for a 12-4 home win over Hallam with 10 combined runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Chris Mattison homered early and Joe Yourgal and Tanner Hoffman finished with three hits apiece for the Tigers (15-8). Adam Hoff pitched into the sixth inning for the Express (12-18), who tallied 10 hits on offense.

Manchester broke away from Stewartstown with four runs in the fourth and cruised to an 8-3 home victory over Stewartstown. Spencer Rhoads cranked a two-run homer during the big rally and Colin Mort hurled a complete game for the Indians (16-8-2). Bubba Jacobs led the Vets (7-19) with two hits.

Two Susquehanna League teams picked up wins Saturday morning, including Jacobus using a six-run fourth inning to come away with a 6-3 home victory over Pleasureville. Josh Royer pitched 6 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win for the Jackals (13-18), while Tyler Wagner connected for a two-run homer in the first for the Hawks (5-18-1).

Conrads also earned a home win, taking down South Mountain 3-2. It was a 1-0 game through five innings before Jace Fetterman and Tanner Merovich homered for the Sox (6-18-1) in the top of the sixth. Josh Kline answered with a two-run single in the bottom half and Josh Knaub finished off a complete game in the top of the seventh.

Saturday's scheduled game between Mechanicsburg (20-2) and Felton (5-24) was postponed.

Bonus baseball: After the morning wave of interleague games was over, Windsor and Conrads met in the early afternoon to resume a suspended game, with the Cardinals walking it off for a 3-2 victory on Julian Bailey's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. The game was scoreless through five innings before Conner Barto's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth for Windsor (14-15) and Josh Knaub's two-run single in the top of the seventh for Conrads (14-14) forced extra frames. Connor Dewees finished with three hits for the Cardinals, whose pitchers held Conrads to four hits as a team.