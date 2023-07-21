Local roundup: Jacobus comes back for walk-off win over Felton

Staff Report

York Dispatch

Jacobus capped off a four-run comeback with a bases-loaded walk to secure a walk-off, 7-6 victory over Felton in Susquehanna League action on Thursday.

The host Jackals (12-18) trailed 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, when they broke through for four runs to tie the game. And with two outs in the seventh, Camden Flinchbaugh started the rally with a single and reached third before three consecutive walks ultimately sent him home.

The visiting Mad Dogs (5-24) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third on Collin Palmieri's two-run single and added on with three runs in the sixth, highlighted by Justin Ranker's two-run home run. But Jacobus' rally in the bottom of the sixth began with a run scoring on an error, continued with Kenny Runkel's two-run single and was capped by Josiah Bowie's RBI triple.

Bowie finished 2 for 3 to lead Jacobus, which finished with five hits and seven walks as a team. Kent Walker allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in four-plus innings pitched, while Carter Williams hurled three scoreless frames in relief to earn the victory.

Ranker finished 2 for 3, Palmieri was 2 for 2 and Kameron Bayman was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Felton. Blair Shaffer pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits while walking four and striking out eight. Reliever Carlos Del Rosario was charged with the loss.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township 4, Conrads 2: At Conrads, Ethan Saxe led York Township (19-10) to the road victory by allowing one hit and one earned run while walking four and striking out 10 in five innings pitched. Teammate Dave Miele went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth and collected three RBIs for the game, while Matt Robinson went 2 for 3 with a run scored. For Conrads (13-13), Gavin Constein went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Windsor 3, Hallam 2: At Hallam, the Cardinals (13-14) plated all three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead and went on to capture the road victory. Highlighting the fifth were two steals of home, both with two outs, from Cole Daugherty and Connor Dewees. Windsor's Conner Barto allowed two runs on four hits while striking out eight in five innings and also went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Jason Krieger went 3 for 4. For the Express (12-17), Nate Brown went 1 for 2, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth.

East Prospect 16, Stewartstown 0 (3 innings): At East Prospect, Dan Wecker led the Pistons (18-10) to the easy home victory by going 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, two runs scored and three RBIs. Teammate Dalton Renn went 2 for 2 with three RBIs; Mark Schauren went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first; and Dylan Stoops threw three perfect innings on the mound with four strikeouts. East Prospect scored six runs in the first and 10 in the second. With the loss, Stewartstown falls to 7-18.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 7, Stoverstown 1: At Stoverstown, the visiting Wolves (22-3) plated five runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open. Highlighting the rally were RBI singles by Jesse Sargen, Grant Hoover and Ryan Gray. Gray finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while teammate Nick Sprenkle went 2 for 2, Brinden Floyd went 2 for 3 and Mark Burnside pitched a complete game, allowing one run on seven hits. For the Tigers (14-8), Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, while Nick Spangler went 2 for 2 and Levi Krause allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings pitched.

Mechanicsburg 9, South Mountain 4: At Mechanicsburg, Maika Niu led the Cardinals (20-2) to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Niu also threw two hitless innings on the mound in relief, striking out three. Teammate Christian Foltz went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three runs scored. For the Sox (8-15-1), Justin Charles connected for a three-run homer in the top of the second.

Jefferson 6, Vikings 4: At Shiloh, Kurt Seiders led the Titans (17-7) to the road victory by going 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Joe Jasinski went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Sam Crater went 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI. For the Vikings (5-19), Richard Santiago went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Manchester 4, Pleasureville 4 (tie): At Pleasureville, the visiting Indians trailed 4-2 going into the top of the seventh before William Kitts connected for a two out, two-run single to tie the game at 4-4. The Hawks were unable to plate a run the bottom of the inning and the game was called due to darkness. The Indians (15-8-2) also received two hits from Christian LaBarbera, while Kyle Welch connected for a two-run double in the top of the sixth. For the Hawks (5-17-1), Tyler Wagner went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Kolton Haifley and Camden Schanberger each went 2 for 3. Each team will receive one point in the standings.

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Central League vs. Susquehanna League

Glen Rock 13, Jacobus 5: At Jacobus, AJ Miller drilled a three-run homer in the top of the fourth and a solo homer in the seventh, finishing 2 for 5 with five RBIs to lead Glen Rock (8-12) to the road victory. Teammate Brandon Purdy allowed one run on three hits in five innings pitched and went 3 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate. Glen Rock connected for 19 hits as a team. Cameron Brewer was 4 for 5 with two RBIs; Connor Pickle was 3 for 5 with three runs scored; and Alex Hess was 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the seventh. Glen Rock led 10-1 after five innings and added three in the seventh before Jacobus scored four in the final frame.

LEGION BASEBALL

Pennsylvania Region 4 tournament finals

Paxton 11, Northeastern 4: At Waynesboro, Paxton led 8-2 after four innings of play and went on to capture the Region 4 championship. For Northeastern, Brinden Floyd and Ethan Reibold each went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, while Nate Moser went 1 for 2 with one run scored. Northeastern did not advance to the state tournament but made its deepest postseason run since 1964.