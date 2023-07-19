New Oxford's Scott Anderson to be inducted into PA Legion Baseball Hall of Fame

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

A lot of fans of local high school sports may recognize Scott Anderson from one of many places like the football field, the baseball diamond and even the wrestling mat.

On July 23 in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, they will also be able to recognize him from another spot — the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.

Never one to brag, Anderson kept his most recent honor somewhat secret. That has a lot to do with how Anderson views his induction, something he never sought out as one of his goals for himself.

"I’m humbled and honored by it," Anderson said of the induction. “It’s one of those things that you accept on behalf of the community, our players and our coaches. It’s a reflection of all of those things.”

Anderson has spent the past 16 years leading the New Oxford American Legion squad during the summer. That is in addition to his duties as the high school’s baseball coach, a post that he has held since 2001.

“There is always a spot in my heart for Legion baseball,” said Anderson, a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School in western Pennsylvania. “It was probably the most fun two years, back when I was playing in 1976 and 1977 (with Uniontown). It was so competitive back then that there were guys that were good players that couldn’t make the team.”

That competitive mindset is what has driven Anderson to stay busy. He’s coached football and wrestling at both the high school and collegiate levels. He’s a wrestling referee that mostly officiates contests in the York-Adams League as well.

Despite the relatively hectic schedule — Anderson retired in 2016 from his position as a health and physical education teacher at New Oxford — the Legion team’s skipper doesn’t have immediate plans to stop doing what he loves.

“I don’t know when I’m going to retire,” Anderson said. “I still really enjoy what I’m doing. There’s going to be an end, obviously, but I don’t know when that will be.”

Perhaps the most unfortunate of circumstances for Anderson’s honor is that his New Oxford squad won’t be in Latrobe. Anderson’s club fell in the York-Adams Legion final to Northeastern, just missing out on an invite to the Region IV tournament in Waynesboro.

The winner of the Region 4 bracket earns a berth into the state draw, which will be played in Latrobe starting on Monday, July 24.