Northeastern falls to Paxton in Region 4 Legion baseball finals

Northeastern's American Legion summer baseball campaign came to a close Wednesday afternoon with an 11-4 loss to Paxton in the Region 4 tournament finals at Waynesboro High School.

The York-Adams Legion champions finished 3-2 in the regional competition, with both losses coming against the Harrisburg-based champions. Paxton defeated Northeastern 10-5 on Saturday in the first round of the eight-team tournament and ultimately went 5-0 in the five-day event. Northeastern had won on three straight days to advance through the loser's bracket into the final, but needed two wins Wednesday to capture the hardware and couldn't make it happen.

After Northeastern took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Paxton quickly took control of the game. The champs plated four runs in the second inning and kept adding throughout the contest, finishing with 13 hits in the victory. Northeastern closed the gap to 9-4 through six innings but surrendered two more in the seventh.

Brinden Floyd and Ethan Reibold each went 2 for 3 at the plate, combining for four of Northeastern's five hits as a team. Zachary Bortner went six innings on the mound, ultimately giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits while walking three and striking out two.

Needing a victory in Wednesday's noon contest to set up a winner-take-all game at 3 p.m., Northeastern got off to a strong start. Bortner set Paxton down in order in the top of the first, then Derek Gross worked an eight-pitch walk, stole second and scored on Floyd's single in the bottom half. But the top of the second began with a walk, hit batsman and single, and after a double play brought home the tying run, another hit batsman and two singles gave Paxton a 4-1 lead it would never give up.

Bortner had two outs with two runners on in the top of the third but gave up a backbreaking two-run single to Christian Foltz. After Northeastern scored in the bottom of the frame on an errant pickoff throw, Paxton pushed two more across in the fourth. Alex Yarrish extended the lead to 9-2 with an RBI single in the fifth, then took the mound in relief of starter Nick Keane with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth. He gave up an RBI single by Reibold and a sacrifice fly by Konner Reeser, but escaped with Paxton still firmly in control.

With Donovan Blake on the mound for Northeastern in the seventh, Paxton continued to apply the pressure and tacked on runs via an RBI single and a defensive error following a groundout. Yarrish briefly kept Northeastern's hopes alive with an error in the bottom half but slammed the door one batter later as Paxton celebrated a Region 4 title.

Yarrish and Foltz were among five Paxton players to record multiple hits; Foltz and Charlie Kane both had two RBIs in the win. Keane allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in five innings pitched, while Yarrish gave up just one hit in two shutout frames. Paxton will enter the state tournament with a 17-2-1 overall record.

For Northeastern, Wednesday's loss ended a historic run. After capturing the York-Adams Legion title by holding off New Oxford in a three-game series last week, Northeastern made its deepest run in the Region 4 tournament since 1964, when it went all the way and captured a state championship.

Dave Shindler's group built this success on the strength of its pitching staff. Nate Moser, Quinn Shindler and Drew Barshinger combined to allow just one run against New Oxford last week (the two-run rally that won the second game against New Oxford came against Floyd after Shindler exceeded his pitch count). After Paxton tagged four different pitchers for 10 runs Saturday, Barshinger went the distance Sunday in a 4-2 win over Linglestown. Floyd allowed one hit in six frames to lead the way in Monday's 5-1 triumph over Fifth Ward (Lebanon). And Reeser pitched into the sixth in Tuesday's 8-4 semifinal win over Hampden Township.

The magic may have run out Wednesday, but as players scatter for the rest of the summer and turn their focus toward the new school year, they'll look back on a busy month and a half with plenty of pride.