Local roundup: Northeastern Legion baseball advances to Region 4 finals

Staff Report

Northeastern's American Legion squad advanced to the Pennsylvania Region 4 tournament finals with an 8-4 win over Hampden Township in Tuesday's semifinals at Waynesboro High School.

The team will play Paxton for the title on Wednesday. Paxton beat Northeastern in Saturday's opening round and has not lost in the tournament, so Northeastern will need a victory at noon to force a winner-take-all game at 3 p.m. in Waynesboro.

Konner Reeser led Northeastern to Tuesday's win by allowing one run on three hits in five innings pitched. The offense jumped ahead with three runs in the bottom of the second inning and added four in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Hampden Township scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.

Ethan Reibold went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs; Brinden Floyd went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored; and Brandt Johnson collected two RBIs and scored two runs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 5, Vikings 0: At Mount Wolf, Hunter Merritt pitched a complete game shutout and allowed just three singles to lead the Wolves (21-3) to the home victory. Teammate Steve Pokopec connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the second; Tim Haftl went 2 for 2; Mark Burnside went 2 for 3; and Owen Wilhide went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. With the loss, the Vikings fall to 5-18.

Mechanicsburg 13, Pleasureville 1: At Pleasureville, Tayven Kelley led the Cardinals (19-2) to the road victory by allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in four innings. Kelley also went 2 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored. Teammate Maika Niu went 2 for 3, including a leadoff homer in the top of the first, and scored four runs in the game. For the Hawks (5-16), Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Jefferson 10, Glen Rock 3: At Glen Rock, Andrew Kramer led the Titans (16-7) to the road victory by going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Teammate Joe Jasinski went 2 for 3 with an RBI; Sam Crater went 2 for 4 with an RBI; Tyler Troxel went 1 for 2 with an RBI; and Brian Bossom pitched six innings and allowed three runs on nine hits to pick up the win. For Glen Rock (8-12), Alex Hess went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Manchester 1, South Mountain 0

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Jacobus 9, York Township 2: At Spry, Joshua Monturo struck out 11 batters and allowed one earned run on seven hits to earn the complete-game victory for the Jackals (11-17). Teammate Carter Williams went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, two runs scored and three RBIs, while JP Dyson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For York Township (18-10), Robert Leon and Jeffrey Deveney each went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Felton 9, Hallam 3: At Felton, Kameron Bayman led the Mad Dogs (5-23) to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Justin Ranker started the game on the mound and threw six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts, while also going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Express (12-16), Jacob Bardo went 1 for 1 with a run scored and an RBI.