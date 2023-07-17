Local roundup: Northeastern Legion baseball advances to regional semifinals

Staff Report

Northeastern advanced to the semifinals of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region IV tournament with a 5-1 victory over Fifth Ward (Lebanon) on Monday at Waynesboro High School.

Brinden Floyd led Northeastern to the win by pitching six innings and allowing just one single and one unearned run while walking four and striking out one. Floyd also went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

Northeastern's offense scored three runs in the top of the first and added insurance runs in the third and sixth. Brandt Johnson finished 2 for 2 with a double, while Brandon Charleston went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Paxton awaits in the semifinals, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. Tuesday in Waynesboro. Paxton defeated Northeastern 10-5 on Saturday in the first round of the tournament.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Conrads 10, Stewartstown 0 (5 innings): At Conrads, Steve Lehman led Conrads (13-12) to the victory by allowing one hit in four shutout innings while striking out five. Teammate Channing Bratton went 2 for 3 at the plate and also threw the final inning in relief, while Mitchell Garber went 1 for 1, including a double, three RBIs and one run scored. For the Vets (7-17), Michael Lizzi went 1 for 2 with a double.

JUNIOR GOLF (YCJGA)

The Apple Automotive/Bob Blecher Jr. Tournament

Small leads field at Briarwood: At Briarwood Golf Course, Ryan Small captured first place by one stroke in the Blue division at The Apple Automotive/Bob Blecher Jr. Tournament by shooting a 72 and besting Ryan Thomas' 73. Andrew Ekstrom (77) took third place, followed by Lawson Leeper (79) in fourth. Jesse Strine and Nash Bostdorf (80) tied for fifth in the division.

Ian Sarosky (79) took first place in the White division via tiebreaker over Patrick Knaub. Ashton McIntyre finished in third with an 81, Jayden Farrell took fourth with an 82 and Colby Yohe and Aaron Penizari shot 83 to tie for fifth.

In the Red division, Vivienne Powers (85) took first place by one stroke over Gigi Merino (86), followed by Isabelle Studli (87) in third.

Mason Peart shot a day-best 70 to win the Green division by 11 strokes over Cole Eckenroth (81), with Connor Gracey (83) taking third. In the nine-hole Orange division, Cole Miller took first place with a score of 40, followed by Landon Bossum (42) and TJ Emmett (44).

AMATEUR GOLF (SUNDAY)

Quality Digital Office Technology Amateur Championship

Sadowski secures men's title at Hanover: At Hanover Country Club, Greg Sadowski (Briarwood Golf Course) shot a day-best 71 on Saturday and followed with a 74 on Sunday to win the two-day tournament by four strokes over Brett Berkheimer (Country Club of York), who was last year's champion. John Bagnall (Hanover Country Club) and Logan Snyder (Briarwood Golf Course) each tied for third place with a 150 over the two days. Shane Henry, Bob Ruby, TJ Ostrom, John Lowder Jr., Ross Hockenberry, Alex Gekas and Nick Geiman all tied for fifth with a 152.

Knaub captures first York County amateur title: At Hanover County Club, Makensy Knaub (Country Club of York) followed a Saturday 77 with a day-best 75 on Sunday to lift her to the women's title at the Quality Digital Office Technology Amateur Championship. The Dallastown graduate and current Mount St. Mary's golfer, with a score of 152, finished six shots clear of Louise Gebhart (Hanover Country Club). Following Gebhart's 158 were Jocelyn Abel (Regents' Glen Country Club) and Rebecca Ream-Weigle (Country Club of York) tied for third at 166.