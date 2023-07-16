Weekend roundup: York Township jumps into first place in Susquehanna League

York Township moved into first place in the Susquehanna League standings Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Felton and a pair of losses by East Prospect.

York Township (18-9) earned 7-0 and 3-1 victories on its home field over last-place Felton, while the Pistons (17-10) fell from the top spot with losses of 7-4 and 17-2 at Hallam.

Greg Ross and Chris Brandt combined to pitch a four-hit shutout for York Township on Saturday morning. Ross kept the Mad Dogs off the board over five innings and helped himself by going 2 for 3 with a two-run single in the bottom of the first. The hosts plated three in the opening frame and added one in the second and three in the fourth. Brandt came on and closed the door over the final two innings.

Felton (4-21) scored a first-inning run in Game 2 before York Township starter Ethan Saxe settled in and went six innings on the mound. A Mad Dogs error in the third allowed the home team to tie the score at 1-1. Robert Leon singled home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth, stole second, then stole third two batters later and scored on an errant throw. Connor Brodbeck came on in the seventh and earned the save.

East Prospect, meanwhile, couldn't keep up with Hallam's bats on Saturday. Nathaniel Brown set the tone with a three-run homer in the first inning of Game 1 and finished the morning contest 3 for 3 with four RBIs. He also pitched six innings on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts. East Prospect's Dalton Renn had a two-run single in the first and finished 1 for 2 with a pair of walks.

In the afternoon, the Express (12-15) slugged their way to six runs in the first inning, six more in the second and three in the third to open up a staggering 15-0 lead. Highlights included Joseph Strayer's three-run double in the first; two-run singles by Simon Lipsius and Alex Tucci in the second; and another two-run single by Strayer in the third. Lipsius finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and pitched all five innings on the mound, allowing two runs on eight hits. Strayer went 3 for 3 with five RBIs, while Tucci was 2 for 4 with four RBIs.

Three weeks remain in the regular season, so both teams in the hunt for first place will have plenty of time to make a push. York Township and East Prospect won't play each other for the first time until Aug. 1.

MORE SATURDAY RESULTS

Windsor swept a Susquehanna League doubleheader over Jacobus, earning home victories of 11-6 and 2-0 to take the three-game series that began Thursday. Kieran Kearns went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the charge in Game 1, while Tyler Stabley struck out a whopping 17 batters en route to a four-hit shutout in Game 2. The Cardinals improved to 12-14, while the Jackals dropped to 10-17.

A scheduled doubleheader between Stewartstown and Conrads was not contested, with both games moved to later dates.

Central League: Cody Brittain delivered one of the best pitching performances of the season for Mount Wolf, striking out 16 batters against five walks and hurling a one-hit shutout as the host Wolves held off Jefferson, 1-0. Ryan Gray's sacrifice fly in the fourth plated the lone run of the game for Mount Wolf (20-3). Zach Reed went all six innings for the Titans (15-7), allowing one run on six hits.

Mechanicsburg kept pace at the top of the standings, holding off the Vikings for a 3-1 home triumph. Mika Niu went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and had the go-ahead single in the fifth, while Kyle Otstot pitched five frames and Dom Tozzi finished the job for the Cardinals (18-2). Trent Ketterman went 3 for 4 and scored the lone run for the Vikings (5-17).

Stoverstown scored four runs in the top of the sixth to break a tie with Manchester and come away with a 5-1 road win. Nick Spangler slapped a two-run double to highlight the rally and finished 2 for 4, while Brandon Warner and Chris Mattison each notched three hits for the Tigers (14-7). AJ Small pitched six innings for Manchester (14-8-1), ultimately allowing five runs on 11 hits.

Glen Rock earned a 6-2 road win over South Mountain thanks to six strong innings from Logan Houser, a 3 for 4 performance from Greg Borges and two RBIs from AJ Miller. The visitors improved to 8-11 with the win. Justin Charles pitched all seven innings for the Sox (8-12-1), allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits.

LEGION REGIONALS

After winning the York-Adams American Legion championship on Wednesday, Northeastern traveled to Waynesboro this weekend for the Region IV tournament. The team suffered a 10-5 loss against Paxton on Saturday afternoon but bounced back Sunday morning with a 4-2 win over Linglestown.

Northeastern fell behind 4-0 after two innings against Paxton but battled back to even the score at 4-4 in the top of the fifth. Things went south in the bottom of the frame, though, as Paxton plated four runs to reclaim the lead and added two more in the sixth. Derek Gross and Nate Moser both went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the loss.

On Sunday morning, Drew Barshinger kept his team's tournament run alive by pitching a complete game and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts. Linglestown took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Northeastern answered with two runs in the third and two more in the fourth. Moser had a double and two RBIs, while Quinn Shindler went 2 for 4.

Northeastern's next game will be Monday against the loser of Sunday evening's contest between Hampden Township and Fifth Ward. The double-elimination tournament is slated to run through Wednesday.