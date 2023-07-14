Local roundup: Mechanicsburg powers past Stoverstown for Central League win

Staff Report

After a full week away from the field, Mechanicsburg returned to the win column Thursday with an 11-5 win at Stoverstown in York Central League action.

The Cardinals (17-2) led from the top of the first inning on and put the game away with five runs in the sixth to take an 11-3 advantage. The host Tigers fell to 13-7 with the loss.

Mechanicsburg opened the scoring with two runs in the first, punctuated by Andrew Kelley's solo homer. Stoverstown got a run back in the bottom of the first and the 2-1 score held up through three frames. Brandt Cook drilled a three-run homer for the Cardinals in the fourth, then the Tigers answered with two in the bottom half to make it 5-3.

Luke Wagner stole the show down the stretch. He homered to lead off the fifth inning for Mechanicsburg, then stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth and connected for a two-run single to center field. The Cardinals scored twice more in the frame on bases-loaded walks and added one more on an RBI groundout. Chris Mattison's two-run homer for Stoverstown in the seventh capped off the scoring.

Wagner finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Kelley was 1 for 1 with three walks and two RBIs. Cook drove in three with his fourth-inning homer; Braden Kolmansberger had two RBIs without a hit; and Maika Niu notched two singles. Wagner also started the game on the mound and allowed one run on one hit in three innings with seven strikeouts. Kyle Otstot and Niu followed with two innings apiece to secure the win.

Levi Krause was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Tigers. EJ Nadolny pitched four innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits.

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 7, Glen Rock 1: At Manchester, the Indians (14-7-1) scored two in the first, two in the second and three in the sixth to cruise to the home victory. Peter Capobianco led the offense by going 2 for 2 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI. Colin Mort allowed one hit and no runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. For Glen Rock (7-11), Ben Koller delivered an RBI single in the seventh.

Mount Wolf 12, South Mountain 5: At Mount Wolf, Grant Hoover went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead the Wolves (19-3) to the home victory. Teammate Cody Brittain was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Andrew Srebroski IV and Mark Burnside each drove in two runs. For the Sox (8-11-1), Timmy Bonin went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and John Noll went 3 for 4.

Vikings 8, Pleasureville 2: At Shiloh, the Vikings (5-16) scored six runs in the fourth and cruised to the home victory. Trent Ketterman and Brock Gladfelter finished 2 for 2, Trent Ketterman was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Josa Pena allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched. For the Hawks (5-16), Ty Pridgen was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Ryan Gordon pitched three scoreless innings to start the game.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 12, Hallam 3: At Hallam, Devin Strickler went 4 for 4 with a homer, a triple, two doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored to lead the Pistons (17-8) to the road victory. Strickler doubled in the first and third innings and came around to score both times. He tripled to lead off the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly, and his three-run homer capped off an eight-run seventh inning that put the game out of reach. Teammate Dylan Stoops went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Josh Kreider pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing one earned run on six hits. For the Express (10-15), Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Weston Wagaman pitched into the seventh.

Jacobus 8, Windsor 6: At Jacobus, Brandon Ritchey and Carter Williams each homered and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Jackals (10-15) to the home victory. Williams' homer came in the second, while Ritchey's solo shot in the fourth gave Jacobus the lead for good. Williams also allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win. For the Cardinals (10-14), Cole Daugherty hit homers in the first and seventh and finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Conner Barto went 3 for 4.

York Township 7, Felton 4: At Felton, Jake Reichard led York Township (16-9) to the road victory by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Teammate Max Naill added two hits and an RBI, while Casey Markey allowed two runs on two hits in five innings pitched to earn the win. For the Mad Dogs (4-21), Justin Ranker was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Trevor Gill allowed three runs in his first five innings pitched before giving up three in the sixth.

Conrads 8, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown, Austin Dunlap went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Conrads (12-12) to the road victory. Matthew Taylor was 3 for 4 for the visitors, who tallied 15 hits in the game and ultimately pulled away with four runs in the seventh. After Hunter Williams allowed two runs on three hits in five innings, Dunlap came on and gave up one hit in two shutout frames. Jason Williams had the lone RBI for the Vets (7-16).

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL (WEDNESDAY)

Glen Rock 4, Windsor 2: At Glen Rock, Rick Goebeler worked around 10 hits to allow just two runs and pitch a complete game to lead the hosts to the victory. Teammate Greg Borges went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Kevin Kopas was 1 for 2 with the other two RBIs for Glen Rock. Cole Daugherty, Connor Dewees and Brandon White all had two hits for the Cardinals in the loss.