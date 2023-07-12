Northeastern routs New Oxford to capture York-Adams American Legion title

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MANCHESTER — The outcome of Wednesday’s winner-take-all Game 3 of the York-Adams American Legion playoffs was astutely determined in just the fashion that New Oxford manager Scott Anderson thought it would be.

“Momentum is only as good as tomorrow’s starter,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s squad had the good vibes on its side after a walk-off game-winning double by Coy Baker in Tuesday’s Game 2 of the series. Just 24 hours later, the Ox could only wonder where that energy went.

The answer was — as Anderson stated — dictated in large part by Northeastern pitcher Drew Barshinger. The southpaw mowed down the New Oxford lineup, limiting the visitors to just two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings.

A night after mustering just one run, the Northeastern bats came to life in a big way. The hosts pounded New Oxford pitching for 11 runs, with Quinn Shindler knocking in three as part of a seven-hit attack as Northeastern won the York-Adams Legion title with an impressive 11-0 victory in five innings.

Shindler and his mates will now move on to this weekend’s Region IV tournament in Waynesboro where they will face the Dauphin County champion at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Tonight was a lot less stressful,” Northeastern manager Dave Shindler said. “Drew has thrown well for us all year and he did it again tonight.”

Northeastern's starting pitchers were all equally impressive in all three games of the championship series. Nate Moser allowed just one run over six innings in Monday’s 9-1 victory, while Quinn Shindler shut the Ox down over six innings in Tuesday's Game 2 before he was pulled due to his pitch count. New Oxford rallied for both runs Tuesday against reliever Brinden Floyd.

“Our pitching staff has carried us all year,” Dave Shindler said. “We are blessed with a really good pitching staff, and tonight it just happened that we also hit the ball well.”

The runners-up managed just three runs in the series, with two of them coming off the bat of Baker in Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind thriller.

“As great as we felt after (Tuesday’s) win, this was different,” Anderson said. “We made a mistake or two and things kind of snowballed on us here tonight.”

The home team managed just seven hits, but took advantage of seven walks to fill up the scoreboard en route to a victory via the 10-run rule after the fifth. Northeastern scored three runs in the second and piled on eight in the third to put the game out of reach.

For their performances, Quinn Shindler and Barshinger were named the tournament’s MVP and Most Outstanding Pitcher. Shindler scored Tuesday’s lone run for his team while fanning 12 over six innings on the bump.

“Everything was just very exciting tonight,” Quinn Shindler said. “We needed it. We didn’t want them to take (the series) from us. We might have lost (Tuesday), but we weren’t about to lose tonight.”