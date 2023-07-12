Local roundup: Mount Wolf walks off Windsor for interleague win

Staff Report

Mount Wolf was down to its final out Tuesday evening, its chase for first place in the York Central League on the verge of taking a serious hit. But Nick Sprenkle came through in the clutch with a game-tying single and scored on Owen Wilhide's single as the Wolves rallied for a 3-2 home win over Windsor of the Susquehanna League.

The hosts improved to 18-3 with the win, lifting them above 16-2 Mechanicsburg on points despite still holding a lower winning percentage. The teams will continue to battle for the top spot as the season continues. Windsor fell to 10-12 with the loss.

Tuesday's interleague game was a pitcher's duel between Mount Wolf's Hunter Merritt and Windsor's Conner Barto. Merritt pitched a complete game, allowing a pair of fourth-inning runs on four total hits with six strikeouts. Barto went 6 2/3 innings for the visitors and was pulled after Sprenkle's tying single. He was ultimately charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits with five punchouts.

The Wolves took the lead in the second as Mark Burnside scored on a third-strike wild pitch to Grant Hoover. In the fourth, Shawn Wilson singled home the tying run for the Cardinals and Connor Dewees scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. The score held until the seventh, when Andrew Srebroski IV led off with a single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Sprenkle's single past shortstop. Tyler Stabley entered for Barto, who threw 98 pitches, and walked Hoover before giving up the walk-off single to Wilhide.

Hoover was the only player to reach base multiple times in the game, as he led off the fifth with a single.

MORE INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Susquehanna League vs. Central League

York Township 11, Pleasureville 10: At Pleasureville, Robert Leon's two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh scored Max Naill from third and Jake Reichard from second to tie the game at 10-10, and a Hawks miscue on the same play scoring Dennis Porter all the way from first for the go-ahead and eventual winning run for York Township (15-9). Leon finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored; Reichard went 3 for 3 and scored twice; and Naill went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. For the Hawks (5-15), Braydon Harris went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Josh Marquard and Isiah Dull each went 3 for 4.

Manchester 6, East Prospect 3: At Manchester, Joe Capobianco connected for a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth to break the 2-2 tie and give the Indians (13-7-1) the lead for good. For the game, Capobianco went 2 for 3 and also scored two runs. Teammate Robby Elzinga went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while pitchers Michael Houseal and Kody Reeser combined to allow three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts. For the Pistons (16-8), Ryan Flury went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, while teammate Brett Alaimo went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Jefferson 7, Jacobus 4: At Jefferson, the Titans (15-6) plated five runs in the bottom of the first to take an early 5-0 lead and went on to capture the home victory. Ross Drawbaugh finished 3 for 3 with an RBI; Andrew Kramer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Sam Crater went 2 for 3 with an RBI; and Jordan Witmer went 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Crater also threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. For the Jackals (9-15), Jason Johnson went 3 for 4 and Brenden Delridge went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Vikings 1, Hallam 0: At Shiloh, Alex Rohrbaugh pitched a complete-game shutout, working around seven singles and three walks with two strikeouts, to lead the Vikings (4-16) to the home victory. Teammate Grant Myers provided the offensive support by going 2 for 2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. For the Express (10-14), Nathaniel Brown pitched a complete game and allowed one run on four hits to take the loss. Teammate Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Glen Rock 5, Conrads 1: At Glen Rock, Joey Smith pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits with six punchouts, to lead Glen Rock (6-10) to the home victory. Teammate Jonathan Lugo went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, while Josh Heyne went 1 for 3 with a two-run double in the bottom of the second, capping off a four-run inning. For Conrads (11-12), Josh Kline went 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored.

South Mountain 7, Stewartstown 3: At Dillsburg, Jace Fetterman led the Sox (8-10-1) to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs. Teammate Thomas Davenport went 1 for 2 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, while Cameron Kearns went 3 for 3. For the Vets (7-15), Luke Kordaz and Adam Freese each went 2 for 3 while Colin Dempsey was 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Stoverstown 12, Felton 2 (5 innings): At Stoverstown, Nick Spangler led the Tigers (13-6) to the home victory by going 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Chris Mattison went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Levi Krause went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs himself. Mattison also threw two hitless innings in relief. For the Mad Dogs (4-20), Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

LEGION BASEBALL

Championship Series, Game 2

New Oxford 2, Northeastern 1: At New Oxford, Coy Baker connected for a two-out, two run double in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off victory for New Oxford and even the series at one game apiece. Teammate Austin Bachota went 3 for 4 at the plate with a run scored, while Aaron Smith pitched a complete game and allowed one run on five hits with one walk and no strikeouts. For Northeastern, Quinn Shindler struck out 12 in six innings while giving up no runs on five hits with three walks.

The teams will play a deciding Game 3 at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in Manchester, with the winner moving on to the Region IV tournament beginning Saturday at Waynesboro.

MONDAY'S EVENTS

LEGION BASEBALL

Championship Series, Game 1

Northeastern 9, New Oxford 1: At Manchester, Northeastern took a 2-0 lead in the fourth and pulled away with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Garrett Baker finished 3 for 4, Zack Ball and Ethan Reibold each had two RBIs and pitcher Nate Moser allowed one run on four hits in six innings. For New Oxford, Mason Weaver was 2 for 3 and allowed two unearned runs on four hits in five innings pitched.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 5, Stoverstown 0: At Stoverstown, Mark Burnside pitched a three-hit shutout on the mound and Cody Brittain's three-run double in the top of the third gave the Wolves a lead they would never relinquish. Brittain finished 2 for 3 to lead the Mount Wolf offense.

JUNIOR GOLF (YCJGA)

The Allison’s Plumbing Tournament

McMyne shoots low score of day at Grandview: At Grandview Golf Course, Aston McMyne fired a 72 to win the White division of the Allison's Plumbing Tournament. Patrick Knaub and Jayden Farrell finished second and third in the division with scores of 77 and 78, respectively.

Nash Bostdorf won the premier Blue division with a score of 76, enough to beat Ryan Small (76) via tiebreaker. Logan Christine finished third in the division with an 80.

Vivienne Powers captured the Red division title with an 82, followed by Gigi Merino (90) and Isabelle Studli (91).

In the Green division, Greg Sebring and Mason Peart both shot 79, with Sebring taking first place on a tiebreaker. Colton Zerfind shot 83 to place third.

Landon Bossom won the nine-hole Orange division with a 43, edging past Cole Miller (44) and Jacob Birmingham (48).