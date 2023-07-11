Baker, New Oxford extend Legion finals with walk-off win over Northeastern

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

NEW OXFORD — Coy Baker is no stranger to coming through in the clutch. The New Oxford rising senior has delivered big hits to lift his high school team to victories time and time again.

But this one was a little bit different.

With New Oxford's York-Adams American Legion campaign on the brink in Game 2 of the championship series against Northeastern, Baker found himself down 0-2 in the count with two on and two outs. Down to his last strike, he took two pitches — the second of which was a borderline ball — then smoked a liner to left center. Northeastern center fielder Konner Reeser raced towards the ball before diving in an attempt to make a spectacular catch.

The ball, however, barely eluded Reeser’s glove and scooted past him. Both runners scored and the home team celebrated a thrilling 2-1 victory, knotting up the best-of-three series at a game apiece.

Instead of securing their berth into the Region IV draw this weekend, the Northeastern boys will have to capture Game 3 Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Manchester to extend their season.

“I thought that last (ball call) was a little too close to call a ball,” Northeastern manager Dave Shindler said. “But that’s baseball.”

With one swing of the bat, Baker erased a mostly fruitless offensive performance for the Ox over the past two days. After managing just one run in a 9-1 setback in Game 1, the hosts were one pitch away from being shutout on their home turf.

Baker, who was 1 for 3 against Northeastern starter Quinn Shindler, welcomed the pitching change that brought in Brinden Floyd to start the seventh. Floyd struck out the first two batters he faced to put New Oxford’s back to the wall, but A.J. Bachota and Mason Weaver stroked two-out singles to bring up Baker, the team’s cleanup hitter.

With a 2-2 count, Floyd tried to fool Baker with a curveball, but the New Oxford slugger was able to barrel up the ball for the game-winner and potential series-shifter.

“I was just trying to put something in play,” Baker said. “I didn’t want to strike out, so I just wanted to put the bat on the ball and make them make a play.”

Fortunately for the home faithful, the ball just fell out of the reach of Reeser to send the series to a do-or-die third game.

“I’ve had a couple in high school,” Baker said of his previous clutch hits. “Those were more like in the fifth or sixth inning, but nothing like this.”

Baker’s heroics rewarded New Oxford starter Aaron Smith with a victory. Smith threw just 72 pitches over seven innings, with the only run he allowed scoring on a squeeze bunt in the top of the second inning. Smith was effective with his command as he walked just one without fanning a single batter.

Conversely, the game-winning double by Baker ruined a spectacular performance on the mound by Shindler, who struck out 12 while allowing just five hits over six scoreless frames. Shindler, however, was all but done after the sixth inning after reaching 102 pitches on the day, three shy of the 105 AL limit.

“It was definitely a pitcher’s duel,” Dave Shindler said. “Their pitcher threw well. He was very efficient. He kept us off-balance and we just couldn’t stay back on him. It seemed like every ball got hit to (Weaver) at short.”

Without the strikeout in his arsenal, Smith utilized his defense throughout the victory, inducing 18 outs on ground balls.

“Just pounding the zone,” Smith said. “Letting them get something to hit and relying on my defense behind me.”

Bachota led all hitters with three hits while Baker finished with two. Shindler finished with one hit and scored Northeastern’s only run in the second inning.