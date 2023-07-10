Northeastern pulls away for 9-1 win over New Oxford to open Legion finals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

MANCHESTER — For the first time in York-Adams American Legion history, the 2023 playoffs come down to a winner-take-all championship series. After years of single- and double-elimination brackets, Northeastern and New Oxford both entered Monday just two wins away from a title after each advancing past Friday's semifinals.

The best-of-three series began Monday in Manchester with a berth at the Region IV tournament on the line. On the surface, the outcome — a 9-1 triumph by the hosts — would be the story. But, like plenty of Legion tournaments in the past, it didn't come without a bit of controversy to stoke the emotions.

In a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth inning, the New Oxford boys appeared to be in position to take the lead. With runners on first and second and one out, a 3-2 offering to Alex Brown was initially called a ball by the home plate umpire. A quick appeal of the batter’s swing made by the catcher to the base umpire, who ruled a swing, meant a second out instead of the bases being loaded.

Things got dicey as the two runners jogged toward second and third before they realized Brown was called out. Instead of continuing to run to the next base, the runners headed back, but not before the runner returning to first was tagged out to end the inning.

“I thought they made the right call,” Northeastern shortstop Quinn Shindler said. “I know they (New Oxford) didn’t like it very much, but it was the right call and that was big.”

The outcome drew a strong rebuke from New Oxford manager Scott Anderson, who will be inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame later this month. Anderson protested that the home plate umpire's call of ball four put the runners in peril before the appeal overruled the call.

Anderson’s protest was sustained on the spot and the ruling was upheld, sending the game into the bottom of the fourth. The missed opportunity was magnified in the bottom of the frame, as an error opened the door for the Northeastern boys to plate two unearned runs against New Oxford starter Mason Weaver.

“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Anderson said afterwards. “None of those runs they got tonight carry over, so it’s a new game.”

The Ox was able to plate a run in the top of the sixth to draw within 2-1 before Anderson pulled Weaver after five innings with his pitch count nearing the limit. Instead of giving Weaver — who won the MVP of the playoffs last season — a chance to go another frame, Zach Shaffer took over on the mound. Northeastern erupted for seven runs that sealed New Oxford’s fate.

“We’ll be okay,” Anderson said. “We have a good guy throwing tomorrow. Pitching is at a premium this time of year.”

The hosts took advantage of strong pitching performance of their own from Nate Moser, who allowed just one run over six innings while fanning five.

Getting the first game of the series was big for Shindler and his mates. Shindler had a hit, scored a run, walked and was hit by a pitch in three plate appearances Monday.

“Mason is a very good pitcher,” Shindler said. “He’s very, very good with a really tight curveball. We just kept working hard and kept grinding. Hopefully we’ll get another win (Tuesday) and let’s get to regionals.”