Northeastern, New Oxford advance to York-Adams American Legion finals

Northeastern and New Oxford will meet for the York-Adams American Legion championship this week after both teams won dramatic semifinal games Friday evening to advance to the best-of-three finals.

No. 1-seed Northeastern held on for a thrilling 7-6 home triumph over No. 4-seed Hanover, while No. 2-seed and defending league champion New Oxford walked off with a 1-0 victory over No. 3-seed Gettysburg.

The teams will square off at 5:45 p.m. Monday in Manchester, with the second game of the series set for the same time Tuesday at New Oxford. Northeastern will host a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday if necessary.

Northeastern 7, Hanover 6: The hosts came out strong with six runs in the bottom of the second inning, only for Hanover to storm right back with six in the top of the third. Northeastern (8-3) pulled back ahead in the fourth and Konner Reeser was dominant on the mound down the stretch to secure the win.

Reeser recorded the final out of the third inning and finished with no hits and three walks allowed in 4 1/3 frames while striking out 10. Catcher Brinden Floyd went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the offense, Zach Bortner and Nate Moser each drove in two and Derek Gross also finished 2 for 3.

Hanover started Koen Breighner escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first, but Northeastern's bats were too much in the second. The rally began with five straight singles; Brandon Charleston brought home the first run, Bortner followed with a single to score two, and after Hanover replaced Breighner with Braylen Branham, Gross singled and Floyd doubled to center to bring home two more. Moser's sacrifice fly to center made it 6-0.

The lead didn't last long. Bortner allowed three straight singles to start the third, with Lucas Bacher bringing home the first two runners and making it 6-2. Chase Roberts doubled to put runners on second and third and Nadir Harris reached on an error that scored another run. With two outs and the bases loaded, Bortner walked Timmy Wagaman and Connor Dillon to make it 6-5. Reeser entered the game and allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch before striking out Branham to close the rally.

Branham set down the side in order in the bottom of the third but gave up a single to Gross and a double to Floyd with one out in the fourth. Moser's second sacrifice fly of the game made it 7-6. That was the end of the scoring — Northeastern stranded Floyd on third in the fourth, left the bases loaded in the fifth and failed to bring home two more in the sixth, but Reeser left runners on first and second in the top of the sixth and struck out the side in the seventh.

Bacher reached base three times on a single and two walks in addition to his two RBIs to lead Hanover (5-6) on offense. Branham, Roberts and Dillon recorded the visitors' other three hits. Aiden Caparola worked around a hit and four walks to pitch two scoreless innings in relief.

New Oxford 1, Gettysburg 0: Both offenses had plenty of chances in this one, but neither side could push a run across until Tyson Carpenter's one-out single in the bottom of the seventh to left field scored AJ Bachota from second to send New Oxford (8-4) back to the championship series.

Aaron Smith and Carpenter combined to pitch 6 2/3 shutout innings, with Mason Weaver recording the last out of the seventh and picking up the win. Smith pitched the first three frames and allowed four hits and a hit batsman while fanning three, while Carpenter struck out four and worked around three hits and a walk. Gettysburg (5-7) had a runner on base in each inning, putting two on in the second, third and seventh.

On the other side, Zach Williams fired six shutout innings for Gettysburg with three strikeouts, no walks and seven hits allowed. He was bailed out twice by center fielder Andrew Reisinger, who threw out New Oxford runners at the plate to end both the fifth and sixth innings after what appeared to be go-ahead singles. Williams was lifted after 86 pitches, but Curtis Rebert left the game after walking Bachota on five pitches to lead off the seventh. Mason Rebert struck out Maison Carver, but Bachota stole second during Carpenter's at-bat before Carpenter smacked the game-winning single.

Carpenter, who was on the bench before coming in to pitch in the fourth, also singled in the fifth and finished 2 for 2. Jacob Sharrer went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base. Reisinger finished 2 for 3 and Reid Grossman went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the way for Gettysburg.