Local roundup: York Township holds off Hallam for Susquehanna League win

Staff Report

York Township maintained its second-place standing in the Susquehanna League with a 4-2 home victory over Hallam on Thursday at Spry.

Ethan Saxe pitched a complete game on the mound to lead the way, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. He took a shutout into the seventh inning and allowed two runs on a two-out, bases-loaded single before stranding runners on first and third to end it.

York Township (13-9) opened the scoring in the first on Stephen Miele's sacrifice fly. The 1-0 score held until the hosts added on with Micah Striebig's RBI single in the fourth, Max Naill's sac fly in the fifth and Robert Leon's RBI single in the sixth. Nathaniel Brown delivered the two-run single for the Express (10-13) in the seventh.

Leon and leadoff man Dennis Porter both finished 3 for 3 to lead the York Township offense. Alex Tucci went the distance on the mound for Hallam, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out four in the loss.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 4, East Prospect 3: At Windsor, Jason Krieger finished a complete game by striking out August Bednar with the tying run on third to end the Pistons' rally and seal the victory for the Cardinals (9-10). Krieger allowed three runs on five hits and six walks while striking out eight in the win. Teammates Tyler Stabley and Cole Daugherty each went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored apiece. For East Prospect (16-6), Mark Schauren went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Conrads 9, Jacobus 1: At Jacobus, Auston Dunlap pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits while striking out nine, to lead Conrads (11-11) to the road victory. Dunlap also went 2 for 2 with two runs scored on offense. Teammate Emmett Simpson went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth and collected three RBIs for the game; Matt Jordan went 3 for 3 with two RBIs; and Channing Bratton went 2 for 4 at the plate. For the Jackals (9-13), Brian Hauer was 1 for 2 with a run scored and Shane Hulbert was 1 for 2 with a double.

Stewartstown 5, Felton 1: At Felton, Jason Williams pitched a complete game, surrendering one run on six hits while fanning seven, to lead the Vets (7-14) to the road victory. Teammate Tyler Nagel went 2 for 2 with an RBI; Ryan McMillan and Joseph Thomas each went 2 for 3 with an RBI; and Matt Buckery went 1 for 2 with an RBI. For the Mad Dogs (4-18), Chandler Powell went 2 for 3 and Josh Sutton went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 6, Mechanicsburg 1: At Mount Wolf, Cody Brittain fired a complete game and allowed an unearned run on five hits while striking out 13 to lead the Wolves (15-3) to the home victory. Teammate Jesse Sargen went 2 for 2 with an RBI; Steve Pokopec went 1 for 2 with an RBI; and Mark Burnside went 1 for 2 with a run scored. For the Cardinals (16-2), Brady Ebbert went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Pleasureville 2, Jefferson 1: At Pleasureville, Josh Marquard pitched a complete game and allowed an unearned run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts to lead the Hawks (5-14) to the home victory. Teammate Chet Haifley went 1 for 2 with one RBI, while Landon Reyes went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Titans (14-5), pitchers Sam Crater and Zach Reed combined to allow one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Stoverstown 9, Glen Rock 6: At Stoverstown, the Tigers (12-5) led 8-1 after three innings of play and held on for the home victory. Chris Mattison ignited the Stoverstown offense with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs. Teammate Nick Spangler went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Coy Baker was 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. For Glen Rock (5-9), Greg Borges went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh, two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. Teammate Trevor Walzi went 2 for 3 at the plate.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Manchester 14, Windsor 2 (6 innings): At Windsor, Joe Capobianco led the visiting Indians to the victory by going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, while Peter Capobianco was 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in the fourth. AJ Small pitched all six innings and allowed two runs on four hits to secure the win. Manchester scored five runs in the sixth and led 14-0 before Cole Daugherty's two-run single put the Cardinals on the board. Jason Krieger had two of Windsor's four hits.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 10, Vikings 0 (5 innings): At Stoverstown, the Tigers plated three runs in the first, five in the second and two in the third to cruise to the home victory. Nick Spangler opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first and finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Joe Yourgal was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Brandon Warner and Ryan Jones tallied two hits apiece; and Levi Krause pitched four shutout innings to pick up the win. For the Vikings, Corey Wise allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief and collected one of the team's four hits.

LEGION PLAYOFFS

The York-Adams American Legion postseason is set to begin Friday evening, with the official bracket and schedule released Friday morning.

Four of the league's six teams this spring will compete in the playoffs. No. 1-seed Northeastern (7-3) will host No. 4 Hanover (5-5) at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Manchester Field, while No. 2 New Oxford (7-4) will match up with No. 3 Gettysburg (5-6) at the same time at New Oxford High School.

The winners will advance to the best-of-three championship series, which runs from Monday, July 10, to Wednesday, July 12. All games are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., with the higher seed to host the first game, the lower seed to host the second game and the higher seed to host the winner-take-all game if necessary.

New Oxford won the Legion title in 2022 over Red Lion, which was 5-1 on the field this season but forfeited six contests. Also missing the playoffs was Shiloh, which finished 4-8.