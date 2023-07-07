Brittain fires gem for Mount Wolf in 6-1 Central League win over Mechanicsburg

Ryan Vandersloot

MOUNT WOLF — Cody Brittain’s journey from Stewartstown in the southern part of York County to Mount Wolf in the northern part had everything to do with baseball.

Well, actually, only kind of.

No, the former standout for the Vets of the Susquehanna League for many years didn’t just jump ship to join the Wolves of the Central League to chase a title.

He did it for love.

Well, again, kind of.

“It was actually a girl that I was dating,” said Brittain. “And it turned out that Stewartstown was actually going to be the farthest field from me and Mount Wolf was going to be the closest one. It used to be the complete opposite, but I figured it was time to make the move and I like how it’s been going.”

So, too, are the Mount Wolf fans. With the former Susquehanna League standout on the mound Thursday, the Wolves were anxious to exact some revenge against Central League-leading Mechanicsburg. All Brittain did was punch out 13 Cardinals while allowing just one unearned run over seven frames to lead the Wolves to a satisfying 6-1 victory.

Thursday’s triumph inched Mount Wolf (15-3) to within a game of Mechanicsburg (16-2) in the Central League standings.

“They are first in our league,” Brittain said. “We’re just battling to overtake them. It was a battle — the heat (in the high 80s) and I threw a lot of pitches — but I’m glad we got the win.”

The victory was a long time coming, especially given that the Cardinals handed the Wolves a 5-3 defeat nearly a month ago, a result that ended Mount Wolf’s eight-game winning streak to begin the 2023 season.

Sensing the importance of the showdown, Brittain was excited to find out he would be taking the mound for Thursday’s clash.

“I found out after Tuesday’s game,” Brittain said. “I went to the gym a few times and did a bunch of band work. I did a lot of running to get my arm loose from the last outing (last Thursday).”

While Brittain shined in his performance against the Cardinals, he’s not ready to claim the mantle as the team’s ace at this point.

“This was just my third game pitching this season,” Brittain said. “I didn’t pitch the first six games because I was busy catching for us until our high school catcher got back.”

So which part of the so-called battery does the right-hander prefer? That was an easy answer.

“Oh, pitching for sure,” Brittain said. “Catching does give me some rest, but it’s still hard on the knees.”

So, too, were Brittain’s fastball and off-speed offerings Thursday. When Brittain wasn’t zipping his fastball past the Mechanicsburg lineup, he was getting swings around his curve and changeup.

In contrast, the Mount Wolf lineup was able to quickly stake its starter to an early lead. Andy Srebroski IV stole third base in the bottom of the first and scored on an errant throw to put the hosts up 1-0.

Srebroski drove in the game’s second run in the third with a RBI groundout before Jesse Sargen singled in Tim Haftl in the fifth to make it 3-0.

Brittain showed some signs of fatigue in the sixth by sandwiching a pair of walks around a single that loaded the bases for the Cardinals in the top of the sixth. Looking for a ground ball, Brittain got it when Mechanicsburg pitcher Dom Tozzi hit one to Srebroski at short.

The Mount Wolf shortstop, however, couldn’t get the ball out of his glove cleanly, ending the chance of an inning-ending double play. Instead, the Cards plated a run to cut the deficit to 3-1 before Brittain got a foul out and a popout to stop the threat.

“It was a battle,” Brittain said. “The humidity and the heat and the sun … it was tough, but we got through it.”

The Wolves added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. After Mark Burnside singled, Grant Hoover followed with a single to center and moved to second when the throw sailed towards the plate. Instead of holding the ball with Burnside on third, Cardinals catcher Shawn Karpaitis threw wildly to second. The ball sailed into center, allowing Burnside to score and Hoover to move to third.

Steve Pokopec followed with a RBI single before Nick Sprenkle drove in the game’ final run with a sac fly to center.