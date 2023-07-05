Local roundup: Stewartstown, Felton split high-scoring doubleheader

Staff Report

Stewartstown and Felton played two dramatic Susquehanna League baseball games Tuesday, with the visiting Vets slugging their way to a 14-12 victory in the morning before the host Mad Dogs walked it off for a 10-9 victory in the afternoon.

Both contests were up for grabs until the final out. Felton entered the bottom of the seventh in the first game trailing by seven runs but put five on the board and had the winning run on first before Stewartstown escaped. The Mad Dogs rallied again in the second game, erasing a six-run deficit in the fifth inning before winning it in the seventh.

The split left Stewartstown with a 6-14 record and Felton at 4-17 as both teams look to gain momentum for the stretch run of the summer season.

Game 1 — Stewartstown 14, Felton 12: The hosts led 1-0 after the first and 5-3 after the second, but the Vets tallied four runs in the third to take the lead and pulled away with four runs in the sixth. Stewartstown led 14-7 entering the bottom of the seventh, where Felton plated five runs but stranded the bases loaded to end it.

Wade Kaminski led the Vets by going 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Matt Buckery finished with four RBIs, while Jeremiah Preston connected for a solo homer in the top of the fifth. Jason Williams went 2 for 4; Joseph Thomas went 2 for 5 with two RBIs; and Adam Loucks went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

For the Mad Dogs, Ethan Schultz connected for a grand slam in the bottom of the second and collected five RBIs for the game. Teammate Collin Palmieri went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Lee Kling went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI; and Colin Heaps went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Game 2 — Felton 10, Stewartstown 9: The Mad Dogs surrendered seven runs in the second inning and trailed 9-3 after the third, only to score six runs in the fifth and tie it up. Colin Heaps' two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Cole Bankert from first and clinched the walk-off home victory.

Bankert went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the game. Teammate Collin Palmieri went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Scooter Summa went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

For the Vets, Joseph Thomas and Jason Williams both homered to highlight the seven-run second inning. Thomas finished 2 for 4 at the plate, while Evan Beach went 3 for 5.

MORE SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Doubleheader Game 1s

East Prospect 3, Windsor 2: At East Prospect, Dalton Renn's two-out single in the bottom of the seventh scored Devin Strickler from second to clinch the walk-off victory for the Pistons. East Prospect also plated an earlier run in the seventh on a Cardinals miscue. Josh Kreider allowed two runs in six innings pitched, while Nick Kreider pitched a scoreless seventh and picked up the win. For Windsor, Connor Dewees went 2 for 3 and Tyler Stabley went 2 for 4 at the plate, while starting pitcher Conner Barto threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed no earned runs on four hits to take a no-decision.

York Township 3, Hallam 0: At Hallam, Logan Perrone led York Township to the road victory by pitching five shutout innings and allowing three hits, with Chris Brandt throwing the final two frames to secure the win. Teammates Stephen Miele and Dave Miele both went 2 for 3 at the plate and Jeffrey Deveney connected for solo homer in the top of the sixth. For the Express, Alex Tucci went 2 for 3 at the plate and Drew Dellinger pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing three runs to take the loss.

Jacobus 3, Conrads 2: At Conrads, Brandon Shirk led the Jackals to the road victory by going 2 for 3 with the game-tying RBI single in the sixth. Jacobus plated the go-ahead and eventual winning run later in the sixth via wild pitch. Carter Williams earned the win by pitching 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief. For Conrads, Steve Lehman pitched a complete game and allowed three runs on five hits to take the loss.

Doubleheader Game 2s

East Prospect 1, Windsor 0: At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops pitched a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and three hits allowed to lead the Pistons (16-5) to the home victory. Teammates Devin Strickler and Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4, while Dalton Renn's two-out RBI single in the top of the first plated the only run Stoops would need. For Windsor (8-10), Kieran Kearns went 1 for 2 at the plate and starter Noah Beach allowed no earned runs in four innings pitched.

York Township 9, Hallam 8: At Hallam, York Township (12-9) led 9-3 after four innings of play and held on for the home victory. Stephen Miele went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth; Jeffrey Deveney collected three RBIs; and Robert Leon went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and three walks. For the Express (10-12), Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Carter Foote-Renwick went 3 for 4; and Zach Zambito went 2 for 3 with three runs scored.

Jacobus 8, Conrads 1: At Jacobus, Camden Flinchbaugh pitched a complete game and allowed one run on four hits to lead the Jackals (9-12) to the home victory. Teammate Josiah Bowie had three RBIs at the plate, while Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 2 and JP Dyson went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI. For Conrads (10-11), Loch Williams connected for a solo homer in the top of the fourth.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg 3, Jefferson 2: At Mechanicsburg, Dom Tozzi's two-out single in the bottom of the seventh scored Brady Ebbert from third to break the 2-2 tie and clinch the walk-off victory for the Cardinals (16-1). Tozzi went 3 for 4 in the contest, while teammate Teed Wertz pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on five hits to pick up the win. For the Titans (14-4), Brian Bossom went the distance on the mound and allowed three runs to take the loss. Teammate Jordan Witmer went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Sam Crater connected for a solo homer in the top of the sixth.

Glen Rock 10, Pleasureville 3: At Pleasureville, Brendan Martin pitched six shutout innings and allowed just two hits to lead Glen Rock (5-8) to the road victory. Teammate Joshua Pecunes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Luke Geiple went 2 for 3 with an RBI; and Greg Borges connected for a solo homer in the top of the sixth and scored three runs in total. With the loss, Pleasureville falls to 4-14.

Manchester 10, Vikings 1: At Shiloh, Kody Reeser pitched a complete game and allowed one run on six hits to lead the Indians (10-7-1) to the road victory. Teammate Robby Elzinga went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; and Adam Kipp went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. For the Vikings (2-14), Trent Ketterman went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Stoverstown 11, Dillsburg 6