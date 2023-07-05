Stoops hurls shutout, leads East Prospect to Susquehanna League sweep of Windsor

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EAST PROSPECT — There’s no place that Dylan Stoops would rather be on the Fourth of July than pitching for his hometown East Prospect Pistons.

After dealing with an issue with his left arm the past few years, the Eastern York High School and University of Richmond graduate has gained an appreciation for being able to still play on Independence Day.

The Windsor Cardinals, on the other hand, would have rather seen Stoops spend his time at a picnic than pitching against the defending Susquehanna League champions Tuesday afternoon.

Despite not pitching with 100 percent of what he has in his repertoire, the southpaw put up a crafty performance in the second game of a holiday doubleheader. The former San Diego Padres farmhand limited the visiting Cardinals to just three hits while throwing 120 pitches over seven scoreless frames to lift the Pistons to a 1-0 victory.

Stoops’ victory secured a sweep after EP rode the arms of the Kreider brothers — Josh and Nick — and the clutch hitting of Dalton Renn, who singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the Pistons a 3-2 triumph in the morning contest.

The Pistons padded their lead atop the Susquehanna League standings after improving to 16-5 on the season, four games clear of second-place York Township (12-9), while Windsor dropped to 8-10 on the campaign.

“I just love being out here, especially on the Fourth,” Stoops said. “There’s nothing I’d rather be doing than playing with these guys here on the Fourth. It just doesn’t get much better than that.”

Perhaps the only thing better was the masterpiece Stoops orchestrated on the bump. He fanned 12 batters while issuing just a pair of walks in his shutout.

“A lot of people have done a lot more for the country,” Stoops said in reference to the red, white and blue uniform he was wearing, “but it’s nice to represent (these colors) on this day.”

All the hard work and effort by the left-hander might have gone for naught had the Pistons not been able to scratch across a run against Windsor starter Noah Beach. Beach allowed eight hits but surrendered just one run — an RBI single by Renn — in the first inning.

That was all the Pistons could manage against the tandem of Beach and reliever Kiernan Kearns, who battled out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.

“I always think of the book that was written about Sandy Koufax,” Stoops said. “There would be days when Koufax would just lean on the dugout and say, ‘Just get me one, boys.’ Now, I don’t know if I’m that good, but it fit here today.”

Morning walk-off: Stoops’ strong outing came off the heels of a thriller in the opener. After the Cardinals scratched across two runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Pistons found themselves trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Veteran Mark Schauren led off with a single before Tyler Butcher pinch ran for the EP first baseman. After a strikeout, Dalton Strickler reached on an error by Windsor first baseman Jason Krieger that plated Butcher to even the score.

After Bren Taylor was intentionally walked, Cardinals reliever Tyler Stabley fanned Ryky Smith before surrendering a walk-off single to Renn.