Local roundup: Mechanicsburg holds off Glen Rock for another Central League win

Staff Report

Brandt Cook's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth scored Jeff Lougee from third and ultimately lifted Mechanicsburg to a 4-3 home victory over Glen Rock in York Central League action Thursday.

The host Cardinals improved to 15-1 with the win. Glen Rock slipped to 4-7 with the loss.

Mechanicsburg led 3-0 through four innings, but Glen Rock got on the board in the fifth and AJ Miller connected for a two-run homer in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3. After Cook gave the hosts the lead, however, Kyle Otstot returned to the mound in the seventh and finished a complete game to secure the win for the Cardinals.

Luke Wagner went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the first and finished with two RBIs for Mechanicsburg. Glen Rock's Mason Heyne went 1 for 2 with a run scored.

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 22, Manchester 0 (5 innings): At Manchester, Jesse Sargen led the Wolves (13-3) to the easy road victory by going 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in the top of the fourth and five RBIs in the game. Teammate Cody Brittain pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing two hits and striking out eight, while also belting a solo homer in the first. Grant Hoover smacked a grand slam in the fourth, Maddux Ryan went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Andrew Srebroski went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. With the loss, Manchester falls to 9-6-1.

Stoverstown 9, Pleasureville 1: At Pleasureville, pitchers Joe Yourgal and Chris Mattison combined to allow four hits and no earned runs while striking out eight to lead the Tigers (9-4) to the road victory. Mattison also connected for a solo homer in the top of the seventh. Teammate Levi Krause went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Nick Spangler went 2 for 3 with an RBI. For the Hawks (3-13), Isaiah Dull went 1 for 2 with an RBI.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Windsor 5, Stewartstown 1: At Stewartstown, the Cardinals (8-8) broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth when they plated four runs to take the lead for good. Kieran Kearns and Conner Barto each connected for two-run homers in the frame. Teammate Shawn Wilson finished 3 for 3, while Brandon White was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Jason Krieger pitched five innings and allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts. For the Vets (5-13), Evan Beach went 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

Hallam 2, Felton 0: At Felton, Alex Tucci pitched a complete-game shutout with seven hits allowed to lead the Express (10-10) to the road victory. Teammates Parker Strayer went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Carter Foote-Renwick also went 1 for 2. For Felton (3-16), Kameron Bayman and Ethan Schultz each went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Blair Shaffer pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs on three hits but took the loss.

York Township 6, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus, pitchers Ethan Saxe and Shane Guise allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out nine to lead York Township (10-9) to the road victory. Teammate Brady Lefever connected for a two-run homer in the top of the fourth; Dave Miele hit a solo homer in the seventh; and Jeffrey Deveney went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. For the Jackals (7-12), JP Dyson went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

East Prospect 10, Conrads 0 (5 innings): At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops led the Pistons (13-5) to the home victory by throwing a five-inning shutout and allowing just one single. Teammate Ryan Flury went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth and collected three RBIs for the game. Brett Alaimo launched a three-run homer in the second, while Devin Strickler went 2 for 4. For Conrads (10-8), Loch Williams went 1 for 2 at the plate.