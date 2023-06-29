Local roundup: New Oxford picks up pair of Legion victories over Gettysburg

Staff Report

New Oxford held on for a narrow 9-8 win over Gettysburg in Wednesday's completion of a suspended York-Adams American Legion game, then turned around and captured a 9-1 home victory in five innings later in the day.

Wednesday's first game, which had begun Monday at Gettysburg, saw New Oxford take an 8-1 lead in the top of the third and hold a 9-2 advantage going into the bottom of the fifth. Gettysburg rallied with six runs but stranded a runner on second base to end the game.

In the second game, New Oxford breezed past Gettysburg with three runs in the first, two in the third and three in the fourth to pull ahead 8-0. The visitors scored their lone run in the fifth and final frame. New Oxford improved to 7-3 with the victories, while Gettysburg fell to 5-6.

MORE:Kevin Schieler back in coaching with Central York girls' basketball

MORE:Stiffler’s journey comes full circle after record-setting college lacrosse career

MORE:York's Trinity Thomas to remain with Florida gymnastics as student coach

New Oxford's Adam Pascoe finished 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs in the first game, while Austin Bachota was 2 for 2 and Aaron Smith added two RBIs and scored two runs. For Gettysburg, Wyatt Sokol went 3 for 3 and Samuel Coolbaugh ripped a three-run double with two outs in the fifth that cut the deficit to one run.

Mason Weaver led New Oxford to victory in the second game by going 3 for 3 at the plate and allowing one run on three hits in four innings on the mound. Teammate Kolton Haifley went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Gettysburg's Andrew Reisinger went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

MORE LEGION BASEBALL

Northeastern 2, Hanover 1: At Manchester, pitchers Nate Moser and Garreth Baker combined to allow one run on three hits while striking out nine to help Northeastern (7-3) secure the victory. Moser also went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, while teammate Ethan Reibold also went 1 for 3 with an RBI. For Hanover (5-5), Aiden Caprarola pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits to take the loss.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township 11, Jacobus 7: At Jacobus, Jeffrey Deveney led York Township (9-9) to the road victory by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Max Naill went 2 for 5 with two RBIs; Robert Leon went 2 for 5 with three runs scored; and Micah Streibig went 2 for 4. Relief pitcher Connor Brodbeck allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings to pick up the win. For the Jackals (7-11), Jason Johnson went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs; Camden Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3; and Roberto Barranca went 1 for 1 with two RBIs.

Windsor 6, Felton 2: At Windsor, Shawn Wilson led the Cardinals (7-8) to the home victory by allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched and going 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI. Teammate Connor Dewees went 3 for 3 with an RBI; Jason Krieger was 2 for 2 with an RBI; and Ryan Stabley was 2 for 3 with an RBI. For Felton (3-15), Ethan Schultz and Quinton McNew each finished 2 for 3.