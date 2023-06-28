Local roundup: Mechanicsburg tops Manchester to extend Central League lead

Staff Report

Mechanicsburg extended its lead in the York Central League standings Tuesday with a dramatic 9-7 home victory over Manchester.

The host Cardinals (14-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and held on for the win. The Indians (9-5-1) had plated four in the third to go up 4-2, then added three in the fourth to pull ahead 7-5. Brady Ebbert's two-run double in the fifth gave Mechanicsburg the lead for good.

Ebbert finished 2 for 3 at the plate and also hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second to record three RBIs for the game. Teammate Ayden Frey went 2 for 2 with with two runs scored and an RBI. Luke Wagner earned the win by pitching the final three frames in shutout fashion.

For Manchester, Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 2 with a run scored, while Joe Capobianco connected for a two-run double in the top of the third and finished with three RBIs.

MORE CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 2, Pleasureville 1: At Mount Wolf, Owen Wilhide pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts, to lead the Wolves (12-3) to the home victory. Teammate Brinden Floyd went 3 for 3, while Andrew Srebroski was 1 for 2. For Pleasureville (3-12), Fisher Druck allowed two runs in four innings pitched to take the loss, while Landon Reyes went connected for an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Glen Rock 5, Vikings 1: At Shiloh, Logan Houser led Glen Rock (4-6) to the road victory allowing one run on four hits in six innings pitched. Teammate Cameron Brewer was 2 for 2 at the plate; Joshua Pecunes went 2 for 4; and Luke Geiple hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth. For the Vikings (2-13), Jeff Minot was 2 for 2 and Trent Ketterman was 1 for 2.

LEGION BASEBALL

Hanover 3, New Oxford 2 (8 innings): At New Oxford, Nadir Harris' one-out RBI single scored Jaxon Dell from second to break the 2-2 tie and gave Hanover (5-4) the lead for good. Harris finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs; Tyler Hansford went 2 for 3; and Koen Breighner pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run in eight frames. Aaron Smith also went the distance on the mound for New Oxford (4-4), allowing two earned runs and striking out seven.

JUNIOR GOLF (YCJGA)

Monday — The Aqua Phoenix Tournament

Thomas takes first at Valley Green: At Valley Green Golf Course, Ryan Thomas shot a day-best 72 to capture first place in the Blue division at The Aqua Phoenix Tournament on Monday. Ryan Small (73) took second place, Jesse Strine (76) came in third and Lawson Leeper and Ryan Hillyard each shot a 78 to tie for fourth in the division.

In the White division, Jayden Ferrell (76) captured first place by tiebreaker fashion over Jacob Garrick (76). Grant California took third place with an 82.

Vivienne Powers shot an 86 to lead the Red division, with Gigi Merino (93) taking second place and Haley Hebel (99) finishing third.

Callen Edmonston's 74 was good for first place in the Green division over Greg Sebring (77) and Mason Peart (82). Jacob Birmingham won via tiebreaker in the nine-hole Orange division; he shot 48, as did second-place Sharley Bostdorf and third-place Noah Watson.