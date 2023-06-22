Local roundup: Hallam knocks off Mount Wolf in interleague baseball action

Staff Report

Ethan Shimmel pitched a complete game and Hallam earned an interleague baseball victory over Mount Wolf in a matchup of Susquehanna and Central League teams on Thursday.

The host Express improved to 8-10 with the win. The Wolves fell to 11-3 with the loss.

Shimmel allowed one run on five hits in his outing, walking two and striking out six. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Teammate Brody Hinkle went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Alex Tucci was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

For the Wolves, Cody Brittain went 2 for 4 and Steve Pokopec was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

MORE INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Susquehanna League vs. Central League

Mechanicsburg 8, Conrads 3: At Conrads, Brady Ebbert pitched a complete game to lead the Cardinals (10-1) to the interleague road victory. Teammates Nick Keane went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, while Nathan Blasick connected for a two-run homer in the top of the first. For Conrads (10-7), Loch Williams went 3 for 3 at the plate.

York Township 5, South Mountain 2: At Spry, the home team plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the 2-2 tie and went on to capture the interleague victory. On the mound for York Township (8-9), Casey Markey allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win and James Striebig threw the final 2 1/3 frames in shutout fashion. Teammate Dave Miele was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Robert Leon went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Sox (4-7-1), Colby Saussaman went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Stoverstown 6, East Prospect 4: At East Prospect, Levi Krause pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits to lead the Tigers (8-4) to the road victory. Teammate Brandon Warner went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs; Chris Mattison and Ben Maudi each went 2 for 4 with an RBI; and Joe Yourgal was 1 for 1 with two runs scored. For the Pistons (12-5), Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh and finished with two RBIs.

Jefferson 11, Felton 5: At Felton, Sam Crater led the Titans (12-3) to the interleague road victory by pitching five shutout innings and striking out six while also going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs and collecting three RBIs for the game. Teammate Brevin Neveker went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Tyler Troxel went 2 for 4. For the Mad Dogs (3-13), Ethan Schultz went 3 for 4 and Peyton Fox went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Vikings 11, Stewartstown 8: At Stewartstown, Trent Ketterman led the Vikings (2-9) to the interleague road victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Jose Pena went 1 for 2 with two RBIs; Cole Bixler went 1 for 3 with two RBIs; and Nicholas Barnett allowed one run in three innings of relief to secure the win. For Stewartstown (5-12), Riley Thomas went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Koy Swanson and Ryan Schubert each went 2 for 3.

LEGION BASEBALL (WEDNESDAY)

Red Lion 12, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Braylon Roberts led Red Lion (5-1) to the road victory by going 4 for 4 with two triples and collecting seven RBIs. Teammate Regan Koons went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Conner Decker threw a five-inning shutout with two hits allowed. With the loss, Hanover fell to 3-4.

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 1: At Cashtown, Aaron Smith led New Oxford (4-3) to the road victory by allowing one run on four hits in five innings pitched. Teammate Mason Weaver went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and also fired two shutout innings in relief. Adam Pascoe also contributed for the visitors by going 2 for 3 with an RBI. With the loss, Gettysburg falls to 3-4.

Northeastern 4, Shiloh 0: At Manchester, Brinden Floyd led Northeastern (6-2) to the home victory by throwing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Floyd also had a triple and an RBI at the plate. Teammate Konner Reeser went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, while Nate Moser went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. For Shiloh (1-8), Adrian Ferrer went 1 for 1 at the plate.