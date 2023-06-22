Hershey Bears win Calder Cup, beating Coachella Valley 3-2 in overtime in Game 7
BASEBALL

Local roundup: Hallam knocks off Mount Wolf in interleague baseball action

Staff Report

Ethan Shimmel pitched a complete game and Hallam earned an interleague baseball victory over Mount Wolf in a matchup of Susquehanna and Central League teams on Thursday.

The host Express improved to 8-10 with the win. The Wolves fell to 11-3 with the loss.

Shimmel allowed one run on five hits in his outing, walking two and striking out six. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Teammate Brody Hinkle went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Alex Tucci was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored.

For the Wolves, Cody Brittain went 2 for 4 and Steve Pokopec was 1 for 1 with an RBI. 

Hallam's Alex Tucci (35) at bat against Windsor in the Susquehanna baseball league playoffs in Red Lion on Saturday, Aug. 20 2022.

MORE INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Susquehanna League vs. Central League

Mechanicsburg 8, Conrads 3: At Conrads, Brady Ebbert pitched a complete game to lead the Cardinals (10-1) to the interleague road victory. Teammates Nick Keane went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, while Nathan Blasick connected for a two-run homer in the top of the first. For Conrads (10-7), Loch Williams went 3 for 3 at the plate. 

York Township 5, South Mountain 2: At Spry, the home team plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the 2-2 tie and went on to capture the interleague victory. On the mound for York Township (8-9), Casey Markey allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win and James Striebig threw the final 2 1/3 frames in shutout fashion. Teammate Dave Miele was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Robert Leon went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Sox (4-7-1), Colby Saussaman went 2 for 2 at the plate. 

Stoverstown 6, East Prospect 4: At East Prospect, Levi Krause pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits to lead the Tigers (8-4) to the road victory. Teammate Brandon Warner went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs; Chris Mattison and Ben Maudi each went 2 for 4 with an RBI; and Joe Yourgal was 1 for 1 with two runs scored. For the Pistons (12-5), Brett Alaimo went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh and finished with two RBIs.

Jefferson 11, Felton 5: At Felton, Sam Crater led the Titans (12-3) to the interleague road victory by pitching five shutout innings and striking out six while also going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs and collecting three RBIs for the game. Teammate Brevin Neveker went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Tyler Troxel went 2 for 4. For the Mad Dogs (3-13), Ethan Schultz went 3 for 4 and Peyton Fox went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Vikings 11, Stewartstown 8: At Stewartstown, Trent Ketterman led the Vikings (2-9) to the interleague road victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Jose Pena went 1 for 2 with two RBIs; Cole Bixler went 1 for 3 with two RBIs; and Nicholas Barnett allowed one run in three innings of relief to secure the win. For Stewartstown (5-12), Riley Thomas went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Koy Swanson and Ryan Schubert each went 2 for 3.

LEGION BASEBALL (WEDNESDAY)

Red Lion 12, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Braylon Roberts led Red Lion (5-1) to the road victory by going 4 for 4 with two triples and collecting seven RBIs. Teammate Regan Koons went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Conner Decker threw a five-inning shutout with two hits allowed. With the loss, Hanover fell to 3-4.

New Oxford 5, Gettysburg 1: At Cashtown, Aaron Smith led New Oxford (4-3) to the road victory by allowing one run on four hits in five innings pitched. Teammate Mason Weaver went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and also fired two shutout innings in relief. Adam Pascoe also contributed for the visitors by going 2 for 3 with an RBI. With the loss, Gettysburg falls to 3-4.

Northeastern 4, Shiloh 0: At Manchester, Brinden Floyd led Northeastern (6-2) to the home victory by throwing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Floyd also had a triple and an RBI at the plate. Teammate Konner Reeser went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, while Nate Moser went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. For Shiloh (1-8), Adrian Ferrer went 1 for 1 at the plate.