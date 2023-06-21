Local roundup: Conrads holds off Windsor in 10-inning Susquehanna League contest

Staff Report

Cody Fatta's two-out RBI double in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday scored Auston Dunlap all the way from first and lifted Conrads to an 8-7 Susquehanna League victory over host Windsor in the resumption of a suspended game from earlier in the season.

The victory came in the resumption of a suspended game from earlier this season. Conrads entered the bottom of the seventh with a 5-1 lead and a chance at a commanding victory, but Windsor scored four runs in the frame to force extra innings. Both teams scored twice in the ninth before Fatta put the visitors on top for good.

Conrads improved to 10-6 with the win, while the Cardinals fell to 6-8 with the loss. The teams' second game Tuesday was suspended due to darkness with the teams tied 2-2 after seven innings of play.

In the completed contest, Jaxson Pupo went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI, while Josh Knaub went 2 for 4 and Kevin Keesey went 2 for 5 for Conrads. Windsor's Nate Hodgkinson went 2 for 3, including a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth, while teammate Cole Daugherty went 3 for 6 with an RBI and Shawn Wilson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

East Prospect 8, Felton 7: At East Prospect, Drake Renn's two-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh scored Dan Wecker and Dylan Stoops to cap off a four-run rally and secure the walk-off home victory for the Pistons (12-4). Renn finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while teammate Dalton Renn connected for solo homer in the bottom of the sixth and Josh Kreider threw two shutout innings in relief to pick up the win. For the Mad Dogs (3-12), Scooter Summa went 2 for 4 and Cole Bankert went 2 for 3.

Hallam 14, Jacobus 11 (8 innings): At Jacobus, Nathaniel Brown's two-run homer in the top of the eighth capped off a four-run inning for the Express (7-10) and they went on to capture the road victory. Teammate Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 4 with a solo homer in the top of the sixth and scored three runs; Zach Zambito went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Alex Tucci connected for a two-run homer in the first inning. For the Jackals (7-10), Collin Slenker connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, while Carter Williams connected for two-run double in the bottom of the first. Hallam led 9-3 after the first inning.

York Township 7, Stewartstown 5: At Stewartstown, the visitors plated five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for York Township (7-9), Jake Reichard went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Brady Lefever went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Max Naill went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. For the Vets (5-11), Jason Williams went 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first; Evan Beach went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth and three RBIs in the game; and Joseph Thomas went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Jefferson 3, Glen Rock 1: At Jefferson, the Titans (11-3) plated all three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead and went on to capture the home victory. Sam Crater highlighted the three-run inning by connecting for an RBI single. Crater and teammate Ross Drawbaugh each went 2 for 2 in the game. Titans pitcher Brian Bossom threw a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on three hits to pick up the win. For Glen Rock (3-6), Logan Houser pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and no earned runs in the loss.

Mechanicsburg 13, Pleasureville 0 (5 innings): At Mechanicsburg, Christian Foltz led the Cardinals (11-1) to the easy home victory by throwing a five-inning shutout while striking out 11, walking three and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Luke Wagner went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Nate Blasick went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. For the Hawks (3-10), Evan Keefer and Tyler Wagner each went 1 for 2 at the plate.

Mount Wolf 16, Vikings 0 (5 innings): At Shiloh, Jesse Sargen led the Wolves (11-2) to the easy road victory by going 3 for 3 and collecting five RBIs for the game. Teammate Cody Brittain went 3 for 4, including a two-run homer in the top of the first, and collected three RBIs. Andrew Srebroski went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Wolves starting pitcher Mark Burnside pitched four shutout innings to pick up the win and also went 1 for 2 with two RBIs at the plate. With the loss, the Vikings fall to 1-10.

LEGION BASEBALL

Gettysburg 15, Hanover 5 (6 innings): At Cashtown, Mason Rebert led Gettysburg (3-3) to the home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and three runs scored. Teammate Reid Grossman went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Curtis Rebert went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. For Hanover (3-3), Joseph Sieg went 2 for 2 with a solo homer in the top of the second and finished with two RBIs. Teammate Nadir Harris went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.