Local roundup: Hanover sweeps Shiloh in legion baseball doubleheader

Staff Report

Hanover took both ends of a York-Adams American Legion doubleheader at Shiloh on Monday, earning victories of 2-1 and 8-1 to continue its strong start to the summer.

After the Nighthawks' high school team made a run to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals, Hanover's legion season got off to a late start. The team improved to 3-2 with its pair of victories. Shiloh fell to 1-7 with its two defeats.

Game 1 — Hanover 2, Shiloh 1 (5 innings): Jaxon Dell's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth broke a 1-1 deadlock and clinched the walk-off victory for Hanover, designated as the home team in the doubleheader's first game. Teammate Koen Breighner started on the mound and allowed one run on six hits in four innings pitched. For Shiloh, Noah Steigleman went 2 for 2 with a double, while Marcus Ropp tossed four innings and allowed one run on three hits to take a no-decision.

Game 2 — Hanover 8, Shiloh 1: At Shiloh, Tyler Hansford led Hanover to the road victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, including a solo homer in the top of the sixth, and scoring three runs for the game. Teammate Chase Roberts went 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored; Cayden Jones went 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored; and Braylen Branham threw a complete game on the mound, allowing one run on five hits. For Shiloh, Will Plappert went 1 for 2 with a triple and a run scored, while Colin Biehl went 1 for 1 with a triple of his own.

MORE LEGION BASEBALL

Northeastern 2, Gettysburg 0: At Cashtown, pitchers Garreth Baker, Nate Moser and Drew Barshinger combined to allow no runs and seven singles while striking out seven in the victory for Northeastern (5-2). Teammate Quinn Shindler connected for a triple and scored a run on offense. For Gettysburg (2-3), Curtis Rebert allowed two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss.

JUNIOR GOLF (YCJGA)

The Klein Dental Tournament

Leeper leads field at Regents' Glen: At Regents' Glen Country Club, Lawson Leeper fired a 73 to take first place in the Blue division at The Klein Dental Tournament on the York County Junior Golf Association tour. Dylan Poalucci (74) took second place, Ryan Thomas (80) took third, Logan Christine (81) took fourth, Tate Greenplate (83) came in fifth and Zyan Herr (84) followed in sixth.

Jayden Ferrell (82) captured first place in the White division. Grant California (83) followed in second place, with Ian Sarosky (83) taking third.

Gigi Merino (85) took first in the Red division via tiebreaker over Vivienne Powers (85). Hayley Hebel (102) followed in third place.