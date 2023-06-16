Nick Parker turns in solid start in Omaha, but Virginia walked off by Florida

Nick Parker took the mound at the College World Series on Friday night, becoming just the third York County product to appear on the Omaha, Nebraska, stage and the first in nearly four decades. And he rose to the occasion, even if it didn't ultimately translate into a win for his Virginia team.

The Dallastown graduate allowed one run over six innings pitched against No. 2-seed Florida and was in line for the win after the No. 7-seed Cavaliers plated four runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Virginia led by two entering the bottom of the ninth, only for the Gators to drill two homers before walking off the Hoos, 6-5, on a sacrifice fly.

Parker, a graduate student who transferred to UVA after four seasons at Coastal Carolina, was wobbly early on. After issuing a walk in the first and another to lead off the second, Florida smacked two singles to plate the first run of the game. That was the only damage done against Parker, though — he left two runners stranded in the fourth, then set down the side in order in the fifth and sixth to finish his evening.

Parker allowed four hits and three walks in his outing, which ended at 90 pitches thrown. He struck out just one batter but induced 12 flyouts and four groundouts (the last out came on an outfield assist in the fourth). It was his sixth quality start of the season and third in three NCAA Tournament appearances, and it lowered his career-best season ERA to 3.64.

Colby Halter's RBI single for Florida in the second inning brought home the only run of the first six frames, as Gators starter Brandon Sproat took a shutout into the seventh. UVA's rally began with a walk and a single before Anthony Stephens' game-tying RBI groundout. Griff O'Ferrall gave the Cavaliers the lead with a two-run double into the left-field corner, then Ethan O'Donnell added an RBI single as UVA stretched its lead to 4-1.

Florida's powerful offense, however, wouldn't go away. The Gators got a run back in the seventh — and had the bases loaded before Jake Berry, the third pitcher of the inning, escaped the jam — and added another in the eighth on BT Riopelle's homer. Virginia added an insurance run in the ninth on Harrison Didawick's RBI triple. But Berry couldn't close out the game, allowing solo shots to Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford.

The Gators loaded the bases with one out, and after UVA brought in Jay Woolfolk to replace Berry, Luke Heyman's deep fly ball to center brought home Jac Caglianone and Florida celebrated a 6-5 triumph.

Virginia will battle TCU in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Horned Frogs also blew a ninth-inning lead Friday, giving up a go-ahead homer and losing 6-5 against Oral Roberts in a clash of unseeded teams. ORU will battle Florida at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Parker likely won't pitch again in a college uniform unless UVA wins at least twice. If Friday was his last time on the mound, though, he'll always get to say he rose to the moment on college baseball's biggest stage.