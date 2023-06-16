Local baseball roundup: Mount Wolf, Mechanicsburg continue strong starts

Staff Report

The Central and Susquehanna League seasons are heating up across south central Pennsylvania, and two Central League teams continued their dominant starts in interleague action Thursday.

Mount Wolf dominated Conrads for a 13-0 victory in five innings, while Mechanicsburg pulled away for a 14-1 triumph over Windsor. Both teams are 10-1, with Mechanicsburg holding a head-to-head victory. The squads will meet twice more in the regular season, which runs through early August.

Central League teams went 5-3 against Susquehanna League teams Thursday, continuing their early run of interleague success. Teams will play league games Saturday and Tuesday before returning to interleague action next Thursday.

Mount Wolf 13, Conrads 0 (5 innings): At Conrads, Cody Brittain led the Wolves (10-1) to the easy victory by striking out 12 in four innings pitched and allowing one hit. Brittain also went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate, while teammate Mark Burnside connected for a three-run homer in the top of the second and collected four RBIs for the game. Jesse Sargen went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Grant Hoover went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Gavin Constein recorded the lone single of the game for Conrads (7-6).

Mechanicsburg 14, Windsor 1: At Windsor, Nick Keane struck out 11 in a four-hit complete game to lead Mechanicsburg (10-1) to the interleague road victory. Teammate Nathan Blasick went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer in the top of the sixth, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Luke Wagner went 3 for 4 with three doubles. For the Cardinals (6-5), Jason Krieger went 1 for 2 at the plate, including a double and one RBI.

MORE INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Jacobus 7, Vikings 6: At Jacobus, Collin Slenker's hard-hit grounder with one out in the bottom of the seventh was misplayed by the Vikings defense and allowed JP Dyson and Brandon Shirk to both score, capping off a five-run comeback and securing the victory for the Jackals (6-8). Shirk finished 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Dyson went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Teammate Kenny Runkel connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. For the Vikings (1-9), Michael Santiago went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the in the top of the first and collected three RBIs for the game. Teammate Richard Santiago went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Jefferson 3, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown, Sam Crater led the Titans (9-3) to the road victory by pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts, no walks and five hits and two runs allowed. Crater also went 1 for 2 at the plate. Teammate Andrew Kramer provided the offense by connecting for a three-run homer in the top of the third to give the visitors an early 3-0 lead. For the Vets (5-8), Joseph Thomas went 2 for 3 and Ryan McMillan connected for a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth.

East Prospect 5, Pleasureville 3: At East Prospect, pitchers Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish and Jeremy Sabathne led the Pistons (9-4) to the home victory by allowing one earned run on seven hits with six strikeouts. Teammate Devin Strickler went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. For the Hawks (3-9), Colin Ahr went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Abrum Dull pitched three shutout innings in relief.

Hallam 10, Glen Rock 6: At Hallam, the Express (5-9) plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to break the 5-5 deadlock and went on to capture the home victory. Jacob Bardo went 1 for 2 with four RBIs; Gavin Flinchbaugh went 2 for 2 with two RBIs; Alex Tucci went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; and Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. For Glen Rock (3-4), Josh Preston went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Stoverstown 9, York Township 1: At York Township, Chris Mattison led the Tigers (7-3) to the interleague road victory by allowing one run on six hits across six innings pitched, while also going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two runs scored. Teammate Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer in the top of the first and collected four RBIs for the game. Levi Krause went 2 for 5; Ethan Hunt went 2 for 4; and Brandon Warner had two RBIs and two runs scored. For York Township (4-9), Dave Miele went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

South Mountain 17, Felton 1 (5 innings): At Felton, Dalton Miller led the Sox (3-6) to the easy interleague victory by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Jeremy Gilbert went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Zach VonStein went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. For the Mad Dogs (3-9), David Miller went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.

LEGION BASEBALL

Hanover 8, New Oxford 6: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led Hanover (1-2) to the home victory by going 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Teammates Jaxon Dell went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Daniel Corbin finished 2 for 4 and scored once. For New Oxford (3-3), Tyson Carpenter went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Gettysburg 7, Shiloh 3: At Shiloh, Ian Plank led Gettysburg (2-2) to the road victory by allowing one earned run on three hits in six innings pitched to pick up the win. Teammate Zach Williams went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Reid Grossman was 2 for 3 with a run scored. For Shiloh (1-5), Dylan Krout went 1 for 3 with a run scored and Hunter Chronister went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

