Red Lion off to hot start in York-Adams American Legion season

Staff Report

Red Lion baseball players didn't have much time to dwell on their elimination from the PIAA District 3 Class 6A playoffs, as the majority of the roster quickly turned its focus to the York-Adams American Legion summer campaign. After closing the high school season strong, the group has kept it going.

Red Lion improved to 4-0 in Legion play with an 11-1 win over Shiloh on Wednesday. Multiple Lions standouts helped lead the charge, but the team also received contributions from outside its high school program.

Connor Lawrence, a York-Adams Division I all-star during the spring, led the way offensively by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Lane Heuer went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and tossed three shutout innings on the mound to start the game. Carter Foote-Renwick (Eastern York) had two RBIs and scored twice, while Logan Knaub (Dallastown) added two RBIs in the win.

Ian Thompson went 2 for 3 at the plate for Shiloh (1-4).

MORE:York-Adams League coaches select 2023 baseball all-stars

MORE:Central York boys' volleyball ends emotional season in state semifinals

MORE:Virginia baseball's Nick Parker to represent Dallastown at College World Series

The league is made up of just six teams — Red Lion, Shiloh, New Oxford, Northeastern, Hanover and Gettysburg — this season. Hanover played its first summer game Wednesday night after the high school squad made an incredible run to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. Other teams are between three and five games into their seasons.

Regular-season games will be played through the end of June, with the playoffs to follow in early July.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Gettysburg 7, Hanover 4: At Cashtown, Gettysburg (2-1) plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead and went on to capture the home victory. Logan Baker highlighted the rally with a three-run double. Teammate Zach Williams went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Austin Keller was 2 for 4 with a run scored. For Hanover (0-1), Chase Roberts went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

New Oxford 7, Northeastern 4: At New Oxford, Coy Baker led New Oxford (3-2) to the home victory by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Teammates AJ Bachota and Gavin Haifley each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. For Northeastern (2-3), Garreth Baker went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored; Quinn Shindler went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; and Drew Barshinger struck out seven and allowed one hit in three innings of shutout relief.