Local baseball roundup: Jefferson beats East Prospect in interleague clash

Staff Report

Brian Bossom pitched a complete game shutout and Jefferson beat East Prospect, 4-0, in an interleague matchup between Central and Susquehanna League teams Tuesday.

Bossom led the Titans (8-3) to the victory by striking out five, walking none and allowing just two singles to pick up the win. Jefferson gave him all the support he needed with four runs in the fourth inning.

Teammate Campbell Brusman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Sam Crater went 2 for 4.

Dylan Stoops threw a complete game on the mound for the Pistons (8-4). He struck out 11, walked three and allowed six hits and two earned runs to take the loss.

MORE LOCAL BASEBALL

Susquehanna League vs. Central League

York Township 3, Vikings 1: At Shiloh, Ethan Saxe led York Township (4-8) to the road interleague victory by pitching six shutout innings and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Jay Dimler went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Robert Leon and Dennis Porter Jr. each went 2 for 4. For the Vikings (1-8), Alex Rohrbaugh threw a complete game on the mound, allowing 10 hits and one earned run to take the loss.

Stoverstown 5, Windsor 2: At Stoverstown, Daryl Harang pitched a complete game and allowed two runs on three hits to lead the Tigers (6-3) to the home interleague victory. Teammates Ben Maudi went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Nick Spangler went 2 for 4. For the Cardinals (6-4), Kieran Kearns was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Mechanicsburg 9, Jacobus 0: At Mechanicsburg, pitchers Christian Foltz and Teed Wertz combined for a shutout to lead the Cardinals (9-1) to the interleague victory. The tandem struck out 17, walked four and allowed seven hits to secure the win. Teammate Luke Wagner went 3 for 4 at the plate with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and scored twice while collecting four RBIs. For the Jackals (5-8), Nathan Chronister went 3 for 3 with a double.

Conrads 5, Pleasureville 2: At Pleasureville, Auston Dunlap led Conrads (7-5) to the road interleague victory by allowing one earned run on eight hits across six innings. Teammate Channing Bratton went 2 for 4 at the plate, while Mitchell Garber picked up two RBIs For the Hawks (3-8), Jarryn Andrews and Cavan Beck each went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Manchester 13, Hallam 1 (5 innings): At Manchester, Adam Kipp led the Indians (7-4) to the interleague victory with four RBIs and a 2 for 3 performance at the plate. Teammates Austin Allison and Joe Capobianco both went 2 for 3 as well, while Pete Capobianco connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. Abi Sosa allowed one run in four innings and Michael Houseal pitched a scoreless fifth. For the Express (4-9), Ethan Shimmel went 1 for 1 with the lone RBI.

Mount Wolf 10, Stewartstown 0 (5 innings): At Mount Wolf, pitchers Mark Burnside and Quinn Shindler combined for a five-inning shutout to lead the Wolves (9-1) to the interleague victory by coming on the mound to throw a shutout. Burnside cruised through the first four innings while Shindler threw the final frame. Offensively, Cody Brittain connected for a solo homer in the bottom of the third and scored twice, while Burnside helped himself at the plate by going 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Zachary Morris had the lone single for the Vets (5-7).

LEGION BASEBALL (MONDAY)

New Oxford 3, Shiloh 0: At Shiloh, Aaron Smith led New Oxford (2-2) to the road victory allowing one hit in five shutout innings. Teammate Mason Weaver closed the door with two hitless frames in relief. Zachary Shafer went 2 for 3 at the plate. Logan Claycomb connected for the lone single of the game for Shiloh (1-3), while Mark Vottero pitched two shutout innings in a no-decision.