Stoverstown wins pitchers' duel, improves to 13-0; other Thursday local baseball

Matthew Osgoodby threw a three-hit complete game to help Stoverstown remain unbeaten in Central League baseball action on Thursday evening.

Osgoodby struck out eight and walked two in a 2-1 victory at Manchester.

Stoverstown improved to 13-0.

The Tigers plated both of their runs in the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 Manchester advantage. Brandon Warner had an RBI single during the frame and also scored a run on an error.

Manchester’s Jordan Nichols also excelled on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out eight and walked five.

Joe Capobianco’s RBI single provided Manchester with its only run.

Manchester fell to 8-4.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 3, Glen Rock 0: At Mount Wolf, Mark Burnside led the Wolves (9-3) to the home victory by throwing a three-hit shutout, striking out five, walking none and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Mount Wolf, Brinden Floyd went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Kyle Musser went 2 for 2 with one run scored. For Glen Rock (6-4), James Wiercinski threw a complete game, striking out nine and walking one, while allowing five hits and two earned runs, but took the loss.

Mechanicsburg 9, Vikings 0: At Shiloh, Kyle Otstot and Brady Ebbert combined to strike out six, walk three and allow just two singles to help the Cardinals capture the win. Teammate Matt Ilgenfritz went 4 for 5, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. For Vikings, relief pitcher Matt Knisley threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one earned run.

Dillsburg 1, Pleasureville 0: At Dillsburg, starting pitcher Vince Apicella led the Sox to the home victory by throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out 17, walking five and allowing just two hits to pick up a no-decision. Dillsburg's Tanner Merovich went 1 for 2, while relief pitcher Justin Charles recorded the final out to pick up the win on the mound. Dillsburg scored in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball to pick up the walk-off win. For Pleasureville, Fisher Druck started the game on the mound, throwing six innings and striking out eight, walking three and allowing no runs on three hits to take a no-decision. He also went 1 for 2. Teammate Scott Ream doubled.

AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Gettysburg 14, Bermudian Springs 4 (5 innings): At Gettysburg, Zach Williams led the home to the victory by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with five RBIs and one run scored. Also for Gettysburg, Reid Payne went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored, Cole Lambert went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Wyatt Sokol went 1 for 1 with three runs scored, one RBI and four walks. For Bermudian Springs, Jaxsyn Stottlemyer went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI.

New Oxford 5, Hanover 1: At New Oxford, Cade Baker led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four and walking one, while allowing five singles and no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Coy Baker went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. For Hanover, Brandon Morgret went 2 for 4 with one RBI. As a team, Hanover's pitchers did not allow any earned runs for the game.

