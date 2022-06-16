Local player gets opportunity to play professional baseball

STEVE HEISER

A Christian School of York graduate is getting a shot to play professional baseball.

Anthony Torreullas, a former East Stroudsburg University utility player, has signed a pro contract to play for the Evansville (Indiana) Otters of the Frontier League.

The Otters compete in the West Division of the Frontier League. The team was established in 1995 and plays its home games at historic Bosse Field, which originally opened in 1915. The Otters are the oldest current team in the Frontier League and have won two league championships. This year, the Otters lead the West Division at 19-10.

As a redshirt senior, Torreullas earned NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region second-team honors after starting 60 of ESU's 61 games. He hit .301 with a .406 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. He also had 10 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 54 RBIs and 41 runs scored, while also converting 10 of 13 stolen-base attempts.

After transferring from Nyack College in New York, the CSY graduate spent four seasons with the Warriors, where he was a career .321 hitter with 142 hits, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 123 RBIs and 100 runs scored. Torreullas is tied for the second-most home runs in program history.

As a junior, he was an All-PSAC East first-team selection as a utility player.

Before signing with the Otters, Torreullas had been playing with East Prospect in the Susquehanna League, participating in three games in 2022 and hitting .222 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored over nine at-bats.

In 2021 for East Prospect, Torreullas hit .390 with two homers, 18 RBIs and 13 runs scored over 18 games and 59 at-bats. He also walked nine times.

The Frontier League is a pro independent baseball league with teams in the northeastern and midwestern United States, as well as eastern Canada. Formed in 1993, it is the oldest currently running independent league in the United States. In 2020, the Frontier League, together with the American Association and the Atlantic League, became official partner leagues with Major League Baseball.

