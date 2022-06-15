Quick start carries Spring Grove to win; other Wednesday Legion baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Spring Grove used a pair of three-run rallies in the first two innings to take an early 6-2 lead en route to an 8-3 victory at Bermudian Springs in York-Adams American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.

Tanner Hoffman paced the winners by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

Spring Grove’s Bryce Gorham tripled with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

Jaydon Shaffer started and pitched four strong innings for Spring Grove, allowing one hit and zero earned runs. He struck out eight and walked three to get the victory.

Logan McMaster added two innings of one-run relief, while Jack Reichart added an inning of shutout relief.

Reichart also had a hit, an RBI and a run scored at the plate.

The three Spring Grove pitchers combined to allow just four hits and one earned run.

Bermudian Springs’ pitchers gave up just six hits, but they did permit eight walks.

Spring Grove improved to 2-4, while Bermudian Springs dropped to 1-6.

OTHER WEDNESDAY AMERICAN LEGION GAMES

Gettysburg 6, Shiloh 1: At Gettysburg, Wes Coolbaugh and Mason Rebert combined on the mound for 11 strikeouts, while allowing two walks, three hits and one run in the victory. Also for Gettysburg (3-2), Wyatt Sokol went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Zach Williams went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For Shiloh (2-4), Nasir Jones went 2 for 3.

Hanover 7, Red Lion 2: At Hanover, Nadir Harris led the home team to the victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Hanover (3-4), Chase Roberts went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs, while Brandon Morgret went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. For Red Lion (5-2), Reid Anderson went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

New Oxford 8, Northeastern 2: At New Oxford, Jesse Bitzer led the home team to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11, walking one and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Teammate Jake Sharrer went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For Northeastern (3-3), Quinn Shindler went 2 for 3 with one run scored. New Oxford improved to 6-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.