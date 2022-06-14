Nick Spangler's monster game helps Stoverstown stay perfect; other Tuesday interleague baseball

STEVE HEISER

Nick Spangler had himself quite a night on Tuesday.

Spangler went 4 for 4, including three homers, and drove in eight runs to power the surging Stoverstown Tigers to a 9-4 triumph at Windsor in interleague baseball action.

Powered by Spangler, the Central League-leading Tigers plated seven unanswered runs in the final two innings to erase a 4-2 Windsor lead.

Stoverstown now stands at 12-0. Windsor, of the Susquehanna League, dropped to 6-6.

Also excelling for Stoverstown were Chris Mattison (double, run), Daryl Harang (1 for 2, RBI) and relief pitcher Joe Yourgal (three shutout innings, two strikeouts, zero walks, one hit, win).

For the Cardinals, Matt Robinson went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Ryan Stabley went 2 for 3, including a double; Shawn Wilson went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; and Connor Dewees homered and collected two RBIs.

For the evening, the Central League held a 4-3-1 edge in interleague action. For the season, the Central League has 15-6-1 edge over the Susquehanna League.

During a dominant season thus far, Stoverstown has outscored its 12 foes, 129-38. The Tigers are averaging 10.8 runs per game and allowing 3.2 runs per game, for an average margin of victory of more than seven runs per game.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 9, Hallam 0: At Hallam, Justin Lichtenwalner led the Central League Indians (9-3) to the road victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and four RBIs. Also for Manchester, Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Spencer Rhoads homered with two RBIs; and Robbie Elzinga, Ryan Shindler and Thad Poff combined on the mound to strike out six, walk two and allow four singles to combine on the shutout. Hallam, of the Susquehanna League, fell to 7-5.

Jefferson 9, East Prospect 6: At East Prospect, the Central League Titans plated five runs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie. Individually for the Titans, Emidio Bucci went 3 for 3, including three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Jefferson (7-5), Sam Crater went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Jordan Witmer went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Brevin Neveker went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases; and starting pitcher Brian Bossom threw six innings, striking out five and walking three, while allowing six hits and one run to pick up the win. For East Prospect (6-4) of the Susquehanna League, Austin Denlinger went 2 for 4 with one run scored, Ryky Smith doubled with two runs scored and one RBI and relief pitcher Terry Godfrey threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing one earned run.

Glen Rock 15, Felton 1: At Felton, Connor Hood led the Central League visitors to the victory by belting four doubles with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Glen Rock, Luke Geiple homered and doubled with five RBIs, James Wiercinski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Dan Rogers went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Kevin Kopas homered with three runs scored, two RBIs and three walks and Brendan Martin homered. GR starting pitcher Alex Coombes threw six innings, striking out eight and walking one, while allowing one run on four hits to pick up the win. For the Susquehanna League Mad Dogs, Kameron Bayman went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

Stewartstown 9, Mount Wolf 5: At Stewartstown, Jason Williams led the Susquehanna League Vets (3-9) to the home victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out 12, walking one and allowing four earned runs to pick up the win. Also for Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Hunter Spalt tripled with two runs scored and one RBI; and Jase Graybill went 1 for 2 with two runs scored. For the Central League Wolves (8-3), Nick Sprenkle went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs; Drew Sassaman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; and Andrew Srebroski went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Conrads 3, Pleasureville 2: At Conrads, Anthony Ferrell's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Gavin Constein from third to break a 2-2 tie to capture the walk-off victory for the Susquehanna League team. Conrads’ Austin Dunlap started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out four, walking three and allowing two earned runs to pick up the no-decision. Steve Lehman threw the final two innings in relief, striking out one and walking two, while allowing no runs and one hit to pick up the win. Conrads is 6-6. For the Central League Hawks (3-8), Anthony Catterall went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Nathan Toomey started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five and walking seven, while allowing two earned runs and three hits to pick up the no-decision.

York Township 6, Vikings 5: At York Township, the Susquehanna League team trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the fifth but plated five runs that inning to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for Township, Jeffrey Deveney went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Robert Leon doubled with one run scored and Max Naill went 1 for 2 with one run scored. For the Central League Vikings, Jeff Minot went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Corey Wise went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 3. Township leads the Susquehanna League at 8-4. Vikings is 0-10.

Jacobus 8, Mechanicsburg 8 (tie): At Jacobus, both teams plated five runs in the seventh to lock the game up in a draw. For the Jackals, Christopher Keefer connected for a grand slam, Kohen Stover went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, Josh Royer went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored and Roberto Barranca doubled with one run scored. For the visitors, Ryan Gray homered and doubled with three RBIs.

