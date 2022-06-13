New Oxford beats Red Lion in showdown of division leaders; other Monday Legion baseball

STEVE HEISER

The best in the East met the best in the West on Monday evening in a York-Adams American Legion baseball showdown.

When the dust had settled, the West was best – at least for one game.

West Division-leading New Oxford grabbed a 6-2 victory over East-Division-leading Red Lion.

The contest was played at New Oxford.

Both teams entered the game with perfect records. New Oxford improved to 5-0, while Red Lion dropped to 5-1.

New Oxford has now outscored its five foes by a combined total of 38-9. The West Division power has won each of its games by at least three runs and has not permitted more than three runs in any game.

Red Lion entered Tuesday’s contest with similar numbers, having outscored its five foes, 52-7, and having won each of its games by at least six runs.

Mason Weaver led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out seven, walking three and allowing four hits to pick up the win. He only allowed one earned run.

Offensively for New Oxford, Aaron Smith and Kolton Haifley each went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

For the visitors, Jake Shaffer went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI, while Reid Anderson 1 for 2 with one RBI.

OTHER LEGION BASEBALL

Shiloh 17, Bermudian Springs 4 (5 innings): At York Springs, Evan Jones led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for West York, Dylan Sechrist went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Ian Thompson went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and one RBI; Marcus Ropp went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Brendan Kern went 1 for 1 with three runs scored; and Mason Jianniney doubled with two RBIs and one run scored.

Hanover 8, Northeastern 2: At Hanover, Nadir Harris led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Teammate Chase Roberts threw a complete game on the mound, striking out seven, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. For Northeastern, Garrett Baker went 1 for 2 with one run scored, while teammate Donovan Blake doubled.

