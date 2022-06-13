Delone Catholic's bid for a state baseball title ends with a 1-0 loss in PIAA 2-A semifinals

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Delone Catholic’s attempt to win its first-ever state baseball championship reached the end of the line on Monday afternoon.

The Squires got a standout pitching performance from Jake Sherdel, but it wasn’t enough in a 1-0 loss to Everett in a PIAA Class 2-A semifinal at Greene Township Park in Scotland.

The loss ends a standout season for the Squires, who reached new heights in program history under first-year head coach Jim Smith. Before this season, Delone had never advanced to the state semifinals and had never before won consecutive state playoff games.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Delone rolled in its first two state playoff games, earning 9-3 and 9-1 victories over a pair of district championship teams, but the Squire bats were largely silent against Everett.

The game was scoreless until Everett scored a sixth-inning run when Sherdel allowed an RBI single. That proved to be the only run of the contest.

In the top of the seventh, Delone had runners on second and third and no outs but couldn’t plate a run. After a strikeout, the Squires had a runner thrown out at home on a safety squeeze for the second out. Another strikeout ended the game.

Sherdel struck out six, walked none and gave up five hits on 85 pitches in six strong innings but took the loss.

The Squires had three hits in the game, including a leadoff double from Brodie Collins in the seventh. Collins finished with two of Delone's three hits.

Delone finished at 19-6. The Squires won York-Adams Division IV and District 3 2-A championships.

District 5 champion Everett improved to 20-2.

Everett starter Trenton Mellott pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits, while striking out five and walking none. Calvin Iseminger pitched out of trouble in the seventh to get the save.

Everett will now advance to the state 2-A championship contest at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Penn State Univesity’s main campus. Everett will face the winner of the other semifinal, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, between Burgettstown (the fourth-place team from District 7) and Neshannock, the District 7 runner-up.

Delone was the final York-Adams team still alive in the running for a spring sports state championship.

— Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.