After Hallam wins pair on Sunday, crowd atop Susquehanna League standings grows larger

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

There are now three York County baseball teams in a virtual tie for the Susquehanna League lead.

Hallam earned a pair of victories at Jacobus on Sunday evening to improve to 7-4.

York Township is also 7-4, while East Prospect is 6-3. Windsor is just another game back at 6-5,

Hallam beat Jacobus 8-5 in 10 innings in the completion of a suspended game before taking a 6-3 victory in a regularly-scheduled contest.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In the 8-5 win, Alex Tucci's RBI single in the 10th plated Jacob Bardo from second to score the go-ahead run. To cap off the inning, Owen Shimmel doubled to score Tucci and Brody Hinkle to give the Express an extra cushion.

For the game, Shimmel went 2 for 6 with three RBIs and one run scored, while Hinkle went 2 for 4 with two runs scored,

Bardo also threw the final two shutout innings on the mound, striking out five, walking two and allowing no hits to pick up the win.

Also for Hallam, Nathan Brown went 2 for 6 with one RBI and one run scored.

For Jacobus, Kohen Stover went 2 for 4, while Dayne Yourkavitch homered and collected two RBIs.

The game had been started Thursday but was suspended because of darkness.

In Hallam’s 6-3 win, Bardo started and pitched three innings of shutout ball. Ethan Shimmel pitched the final four innings and allowed three runs.

The Hallam offense was led by Tucci (two hits, homer, two runs, RBI), Owen Shimmel (two hits, RBI, run), Dan Wecker (two hits, run), Brody Hinkle (double, RBI, walk), Christopher Matias (double, run, walk) and Ethan Shimmel (double, run).

Jacobus was led by Stover (three hits, double), Brenden Delridge (two hits), Roberto Barranca (hit, two RBIs) and Yourkavitch (double, run, walk).

Evan Tanner pitched four innings of relief for Jacobus without allowing an earned run.

Jacobus fell to 5-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.