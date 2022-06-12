East Prospect, York Township in virtual tie for first in Susquehanna League, other Saturday baseball

STEVE HEISER

STEVE HEISER

East Prospect and York Township are in a virtual tie for the top spot in the Susquehanna League baseball standings after each team earned a pair of wins on Saturday.

East Prospect grabbed a pair of walk-off home victories, beating Felton, 4-3, and Jacobus, 7-6 in nine innings. The Jacobus win was the completion of a suspended game from earlier in the season.

Township, meanwhile, collected a pair of slugfest victories at Stewartstown, winning 10-6 and 13-9. Late-inning rallies sparked the winners in each contest.

East Prospect is now 6-3, while Township is 7-4.

In East Prospect’s 4-3 win over Felton, Jay Clinger’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Pistons the walk-off victory.

Jeremy Sabathne went the distance to get the win, allowing one earned run. He struck out eight and walked one while allowing seven hits.

Mark Schauren (double, two runs) and Devin Strickler (triple, run) also excelled offensively for EP.

Jason Aspito (three hits, double, two RBIs) and Kameron Bayman (two hits, RBI, run) led the Felton attack.

Tyler Bond went the distance for Felton but took the loss, despite striking out eight.

In the Pistons’ 7-6 win over Jacobus, an error allowing the winning run to score in the ninth.

Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish pitched two innings of two-hit shutout relief to get the win, striking out three.

Schauren (two hits, double, two walks), Clinger (two RBIs, walk), Garrett Schwartzbeck (double, two runs, walk), Josh Kreider (double, run), Caleb Sturtevant (two walks, two runs hit), Devin Strickler (hit, RBI, run) and Anthony Torreullas (double) led the EP attack.

Jacobus was paced by Shane Hulbert (two hits, grand slam, four RBIs, two runs), Nathan Chronister (two hits, run) and Collin Slenker (homer, two RBIs, run, walk).

In Township’s 10-6 win vs. Stewartstown, Township plated four runs in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie.

Dave Miele (three hits, homer, double, two RBIs, run), Dennis Porter Jr. (three RBIs, hit, run), Stephen Miele (homer, double, two RBIs, two runs, walk), Andrew Freeburger (homer, two runs, RBI, walk) and Tyler Page (hit, RBI, two runs) led the Township attack.

Peyton Fox pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

Stewartstown was led by Hunter Spalt (double, two RBIs, walk), Joey Thomas (three walks, hit, two runs), Matt Buckery (double, two runs, RBI) and Andrew Schutt (double, RBI, run).

In Township’s 13-9 win at Stewartstown, Township stormed back from an 8-3 hole, sparked by a four-run sixth and a five-run seventh.

Freeburger (four hits, triple, double, three runs, RBI), Porter Jr. (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs, walk), Page (two hits, three RBIs, run, walk), Micah Striebig (double, two runs, RBI), Robert Leon (double, RBI, run, walk) and Stephen Miele (double, RBI, run) paced Township’s 13-hit attack.

Zach Ness allowed one run over three innings of relief to get the win, striking out six.

Conrads’ offensive leaders were Buckery (three hits, run), Thomas (two hits, double, three runs, two RBIs, walk), Spalt (two hits, triple, three RBIs, two runs) and Bryar Robinson (two hits, RBI, run).

OTHER

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAME

Conrads 4, Windsor 3: At Windsor on Saturday, a three-run fourth inning allowed the visitors to erase a 3-1 deficit. A three-run triple by Austin Dunlap was the big blow. Also excelling offensively for Conrads were Gavin Constein (two hits, run), Loch Williams (two hits, RBI) and Matthew Taylor (two hits, run). Andrew Ross pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief to get the save. Cole Daugherty (three hits, homer, three RBIs, walk, run) and Tyler Stabley (two hits, two walks, run) led the Windsor attack. Stabley also pitched 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.

CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAME

Manchester 11, Vikings 4: At Manchester on Saturday, a seven-run second inning helped Manchester erase a 4-0 Vikings lead. Manchester was helped by 12 walks issued by Vikings pitchers. Manchester was paced by Logan Allison (two hits, three RBIs, walk, two runs), Justin Lichtenwalner (double, two RBIs, run), Austin Allison (two walks, hit, RBI), Robbie Elzinga (hit, walk, two runs) and Jonah Latshaw (two walks, RBI, run). Kody Reeser pitched five innings of two-hit, shutout relief to get the win, striking out seven and walking two. Ethan Zorbaugh (hit, two runs, walk) and Cole Bixler (hit, walk, run) led Vikings.

