Zach Nadonly's offensive outburst helps Stoverstown stay unbeaten; other Thursday baseball

Zach Nadonly’s offensive outburst helped Stoverstown remain unbeaten on Thursday.

In a 13-7 victory at Vikings, Zach Nadonly finished 4 for 5, including a homer and two doubles, while collecting five RBIs and four runs scored.

The Tigers now stand at 11-0 and sit in first place in the Central League.

Also excelling offensively for Stoverstown were Brandon Warner (3 for 5, three runs scored), Joe Yourgal (3 for 5, two RBIs), Levi Krause (homer, double, three runs scored, two RBIs), Austin Rickrode (2 for 5, double) and Chris Mattison (double, three runs scored, two RBIs, three walks).

For the Vikings, Robbie Bertucio went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Jeff Minot went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 5, Pleasureville 2: At Manchester, the Indians were led by Robbie Elzinga, who started the game and threw five innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing five hits. Justin Lichtenwalner threw the final two innings, striking out five and walking none, while allowing one hit and no runs to close the game out. Elzinga also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and two RBIs, while Spencer Rhoads went 2 for 2, including a triple, with one RBI. For the Hawks, Kenny Laughman went 2 for 2, including a triple, with one RBI.

Mount Wolf 3, Jefferson 2: At Jefferson, Mount Wolf’s Joe Harris threw a complete game on the mound, striking out three, walking one and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Offensively for Mount Wolf, Kyle Musser went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, and Jesse Sargen went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Titans, Zach Reed threw a complete game, striking out 10, walking none and allowing three earned runs, but took the loss. Jefferson’s Joe Jasinski doubled with one run scored.

Glen Rock 9, Mechanicsburg 0: At Glen Rock, Nick Trey led the home team to the victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking three to pick up the win. Offensively for Glen Rock, Josh Heyne went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, James Wiercinski went 2 for 4 with one run scored, Brendan Martin went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored and Connor Hood scored two runs, walked twice and picked up two RBIs.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

York Township 7, Stewartstown 5: At York Township, Brenden Petersen led the home team to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out four, walking three and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Township, Matthew Attig doubled with two RBIs, Micah Striebig went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, Stephen Miele doubled with two runs scored and two walks and Andrew Freeburger homered. For the Vets, Jere Preston went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Ryan Schubert doubled and picked up three RBIs.

Conrads 4, Windsor 1: At Conrads, Matthew Taylor led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, while collecting three RBIs. Also for Conrads, Steve Lehman started the game on the mound and threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking four, while allowing one hit and no runs to pick up the win, while Gavin Constein doubled with one RBI. For the Cardinals, Cole Daugherty homered.

East Prospect 18, Felton 6: At Felton, Bren Taylor led the Pistons to the easy road victory by going 4 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for EP, Mark Schauren went 4 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Devin Strickler went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with three RBIs and one run scored; Garrett Schwartzbeck went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with four runs scored and two RBIs; and Austin Denlinger slugged a grand slam. EP starting pitcher Josh Kreider threw six innings, striking out six and walking three, while allowing three earned runs and four hits to pick up the win. For the Mad Dogs, Tyler Bond went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored.

AMERICAN LEGION GAME

New Oxford 11, Bermudian Springs 1 (5 innings): At New Oxford, Aaron Smith led the home team to the easy victory by throwing all five innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Also for New Oxford, Conner Main went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Coy Baker went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. For Bermudian, Lane Hubbard doubled with one run scored.

