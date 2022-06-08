Northeastern pitcher throws no-hitter, fans 13; other Wednesday American Legion baseball

STEVE HEISER

Konnor Reeser was dominant in every sense of the word on Wednesday evening.

The Northeastern American Legion baseball pitcher threw a no-hitter in a 10-0 victory over visiting Bermudian Springs.

The game went five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Bermudian scored runs in four of the five innings, including a six-run fourth-inning outburst.

Reeser struck out 13 of the 15 hitters he faced, while allowing three walks. He threw 86 pitches.

Reeser, who will be a junior this fall, also went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

Northeastern, which improved to 3-1, also got a big offensive performance from Brinden Floyd (two hits, triple, four RBIs, run scored).

The winners scored their 10 runs on six hits. They were aided by three Bermudian errors and 10 walks allowed by the Bermudian pitchers.

OTHER AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Red Lion 11, Gettysburg 1 (6 Innings): At Red Lion, the home team continued its dominant start to the 2022 season, improving to 4-0. Red Lion has won each of its four games by at least six runs and has outscored its foes, 41-7. AJ Lipscomb and Chase Morris combined to strike out 12 and walk two, while allowing four hits. Lipscomb also went 1 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Also for Red Lion, Ryan Stabley tripled and doubled, while scoring one run and collected three RBIs, while Jake Shaffer doubled with two runs scored and one RBI and Jaden Taylor went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, one RBI and three walks.

New Oxford 7, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, Connor Main led the visitors by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for New Oxford, Kolton Haifley went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Aaron Smith went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. For Spring Grove, Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 4, while Jack Reichart doubled with one run scored.

Hanover 5, Shiloh 2: At Shiloh, Justus Feeser led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking one, while allowing one run and one hit to pick up the win. Offensively for Hanover, Chase Roberts had two doubles and three RBIs, while Brandon Morgret went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For Shiloh, Joshua Silverman and Marcus Ropp each went 1 for 3 with one RBI, while Dylan Sechrist went 1 for 3 with one run scored.

