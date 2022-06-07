Windsor now alone in first in Susquehanna League; other Tuesday adult baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Windsor is now alone in first place in the Susquehanna League.

The Cardinals used a 12-hit attack and a complete-game effort from Sean Gladfelter to earn a 13-4 victory over visiting Conrads on Tuesday evening.

Windsor improved to 6-3. The Cardinals entered the evening tied with Hallam for the league’s top spot, but the Express dropped a 15-7 eight-inning decision to Jacobus on Tuesday.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Cole Daugherty led the Cardinals to the victory by going 2 for 2, including a homer, with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Also excelling offensively for Windsor were Matt Robinson (3 for 3, three runs scored, RBI); Zach Gettys (2 for 3, homer, five RBIs), Connor Dewees (2 for 4, three RBIs, two runs), Ryan Stabley (2 for 3, run) and Nathan Hodgkinson (homer).

Gladfelter threw a complete game, striking out seven, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win.

For Conrads, Travis Hake went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Loch Williams went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Windsor trailed 4-0 after the top of the first but plated 13 unanswered runs to secure the win.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Jacobus 15, Hallam 7 (8 innings): At Hallam, the Jackals plated eight runs in the top of the eighth to break the game open. Individually for the Jackals (5-3), Christopher Keefer belted two homers with five RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Jacobus, Nathan Chronister went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; AJ Miller went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Brenden Delridge went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Express (5-4), Owen Shimmel went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Brody Hinkle went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored; Jacob Bardo went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored; and Nathaniel Brown collected four RBIs.

East Prospect 7, Felton 3: At East Prospect, Ryky Smith led the Pistons by going 4 for 4, including a homer and a double, while collecting seven RBIs. Also for EP, Drake Renn doubled with one run scored, while starting pitcher Tyler Butcher threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking four and allowing six hits. For the Mad Dogs, Quinton McNew went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Greg Pomraning doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 1, Pleasureville 0: At Jefferson, Brian Bossom threw a three-hit shutout for the Titans. He struck out out eight and walked none. Teammate Sam Crater went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. For the Hawks, Nick Toomey threw a complete game, striking out five, walking five and allowing no earned runs and four hits, but took the tough-luck loss. Teammate Tyler Wagner went 2 for 3.

Stoverstown 7, Glen Rock 5: At Glen Rock, Jose Torrealba led the Tigers (10-0) by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and three RBIs. Also for the winners, Chris Mattison went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, with three runs scored, and Levi Krause went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored. For Glen Rock, Connor Goodie went 2 for 2, including a homer, with four RBIs, while Jonathan Lugo doubled with one run scored.

Mount Wolf 7, Vikings 3 (6 innings): At Mount Wolf, the Wolves plated five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-1 lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for Mount Wolf, Cody Brittain went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Jesse Sargen doubled with one RBI and starting pitcher Hunter Merritt threw three innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. For the Vikings, Mike Santiago homered and collected two RBIs, while Robbie Bertucio went 1 for 1 with one RBI and one run scored. The game was halted because of darkness in the bottom of the sixth.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.