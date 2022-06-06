Strong pitching lifts Northeastern over Shiloh; other Monday American Legion baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Strong pitching performances from Zach Bortner and Drew Barshinger led Northeastern to a 4-3 York-Adams American Legion baseball victory over Shiloh on Monday evening in Manchester.

Bortner and Barshinger combined to strike out 12 and walk five, while allowing four hits and one earned run.

Bortner went the first four innings to get the win, while Barshinger went the final three innings to get the save.

Offensively for Northeastern (2-1), Brinden Floyd went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two RBIs, while Cole Eichelberger went 2 for 3.

For Shiloh (1-2), Ian Thomson went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

OTHER

AMERICAN LEGION

BASEBALL GAMES

Red Lion 11, Spring Grove 5 (6 innings): At Red Lion, Ben Koons led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3, including four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Red Lion (3-0), Jake Shaffer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI; Cole Grady went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; and Reid Anderson went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. For Spring Grove, Jaydon Shaffer went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Tanner Hoffman went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

New Oxford 9, Gettysburg 3: At Gettysburg, Connor Main led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for New Oxford, Jake Sharrer went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Devin Ryan went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. For Gettysburg, Zach Williams doubled twice with one RBI and one run scored, while Cole Lambert went 2 for 3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.