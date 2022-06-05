Central League goes 7-0 vs. Susquehanna League in Saturday's interleague action

STEVE HEISER

The Central League went a perfect 7-0 in interleague games against the Susquehanna League on Saturday.

In those seven wins, the Central teams outscored the Susquehanna teams, 70-15, with three of the wins coming by at least 13 runs, with another victory coming by eight runs.

The Central League now has an 11-3 edge in interleague play thus far this season.

Leading the way for the Central League was unbeaten Stoverstown, which improved to 9-0 with a 17-4 victory at Hallam.

Levi Krause led Stoverstown’s 19-hit attack with four hits, including two doubles, to go with four RBIs and two runs scored.

The Tigers got a three-hit game from Austin Rickrode, including a double, with three runs scored, an RBI and a walk.

Also excelling for the winners were Xavier Bonilla (two hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Brandon Warner (two hits, two RBIs, run), Chris Mattison (two hits, double, RBI, walk), Zach Nadonly (two hits, two runs) and Jose Torrealb (two hits, double, two runs, RBI, walk).

Hallam was led by Jacob Bardo (two hits, run), Simon Lipsius (two hits, run) and Alex Tucci (two RBIs, hit, walk, run).

OTHER INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Mount Wolf 8, York Township 0: At Mount Wolf, Cody Brittain pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 without a walk for the Wolves. Mount Wolf’s offense was powered by Mark Burnside (four hits, homer, double, three RBIs, two runs), Brinden Floyd (two hits, RBI, run) and Nick Sprenkle (homer, two runs, RBI, walk).

Manchester 15, Stewartstown 0 (5 innings): At Manchester, the home team got a combined two-hitter from Jordan Nichols, Austin Allison and Spencer Rhoads. Nichols went the first three innings, while Allison and Rhoads each went one inning. Manchester’s 14-hit attack was paced by Jonah Latshaw (three hits, triple, double, three RBIs, two runs, walk), Joe Capobianco (two hits, four RBIs, run, walk), Christian LaBarbera (two hits, triple, two RBIs, three runs, walk), Matt Jordan (two hits, three runs, RBI, walk) and Kyle Welch (homer, two RBIs, run).

Jefferson 4, Windsor 2: At Jefferson, Andrew Kramer pitched a complete-game five-hitter, striking out five and walking one, while allowing one earned run. Jefferson’s Joe Jasinski tripled with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Windsor’s Tyler Stabley had two hits and two runs scored.

Dillsburg 5, Conrads 3: At Dillsburg, Jeremy Gilbert (two hits, two RBIs, run), Tyler Yohn (triple, double, two runs) and Zack VonStein (two doubles, RBI, run) led the home team to the win. For Conrads, Kevin Keesey had two doubles, two walks and a run scored, while Loch Williams doubled with an RBI.

Pleasureville 5, Jacobus 3: At Pleasureville, Treyton Smith pitched 4 1/3 innings and didn’t allow an earned run to pick up the win. He struck out seven and walked one. Ty Pridgen had two hits, two runs scored and a walk to lead Pleasureville. Ryan Gordon added two RBIs for the winners, while Jacob Cortes doubled with an RBI and a walk. Jacobus was led by Kohen Stover (double, two RBIs, walk) and Joshua Royer (two hits, run).

Mechanicsburg 16, Felton 3: At Mechanicsburg, the home team was led by Maika Niu (three hits, two doubles, two runs, RBI, walk), Nick Keane (two hits, double, three RBIs, run, walk), AJ Wenrich (two hits, double, three runs), Braeden Kolmensberger (two hits, two runs), Eddie Ensor (two hits, two RBIs, run), Jace Fetterman (homer, three RBIs, two runs) and Nate Kinsey (triple, two RBIs, run).

