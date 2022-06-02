Nick Trey pitches Glen Rock to win vs. Pleasureville; other Thursday summer baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Nick Trey pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead Glen Rock to a 3-1 victory at Pleasureville in Central League baseball action on Thursday evening.

Trey struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

Offensively for Glen Rock (4-0), KJ Murray went 2 for 4, Connor Hood doubled with two RBIs and James Wiercinski connected for a solo homer.

For the Hawks, Nate Toomey started the game on the mound and threw five innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing five hits, but took the loss.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 7, Dillsburg 2 (5 innings): At Stoverstown, Chris Mattison led the Tigers (8-0) with a homer, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Stoverstown, Austin Rickrode went 2 for 3, Xavier Bonilla homered with two RBIs and starting pitcher Matthew Osgoodby threw all five innings, striking out three, walking none and allowing five hits to pick up the win. For Dillsburg, Tyler Yohn doubled with one RBI.

Mount Wolf 5, Manchester 4 (6 innings): At Manchester, the Wolves plated three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Wolves, Cody Brittain went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI; Nick Sprenkle went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Andrew Srebroski went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Indians, Will Kitts went 2 for 2, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored, while Logan Allison went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cody Reeser started the game on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing one earned run, but took the loss.

Jefferson 6, Mechanicsburg 4 (6 innings): At Jefferson, Zach Reed led the Titans to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine, walking three and allowing six hits to pick up the win. Offensively for Jefferson, Sam Crater went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, Brevin Neveker went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two walks, Tyler Troxel doubled with one run scored and Jordan Witmer homered. For the Cardinals, Braeden Kolmensberger went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored.

LEGION GAME

Gettysburg 4, Hanover 2: At Hanover, Zach Williams led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Mason Rebert went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. For Hanover, Jaxon Dell went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Dan Corbin doubled with two RBIs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.