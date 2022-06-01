Shiloh rallies to earn season-opening win; other Wednesday American Legion baseball

STEVE HEISER

Shiloh Post 791 opened its 2022 York-Adams American Legion baseball season with a dramatic, come-from-behind 5-4 victory over visiting Spring Grove on Wednesday night.

Shiloh trailed 4-1 after 3½ innings before beginning its comeback with a two-run fourth. The home team tied the game with a fifth-inning run before taking the lead with a sixth-inning run.

The contest was called after six innings because of darkness.

The winning run in the sixth scored on a wild pitch, while the tying run in the fifth scored on a passed ball.

Shiloh managed to earn the victory despite getting outhit, 7-3.

Mason Jianniney pitched a complete game to get the win for Shiloh, allowing three earned runs. He struck out six and walked two.

Ian Thomson had two of Shiloh’s three hits. Evan Jones had Shiloh’s other hit and also drew a walk while scoring two runs.

Spring Grove was paced by Jaydon Shaffer (two hits, triple, RBI) and Ethan Fuhrman (two hits, RBI).

Konner Marshall pitched two innings of relief for Spring Grove without allowing an earned run.

Spring Grove allowed three unearned runs.

OTHER LEGION BASEBALL

Red Lion 13, Northeastern 1: At Manchester, AJ Lipscomb led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out 10 and walking one, while allowing two hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. Offensively for Red Lion, Cole Grady went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Jaden Taylor went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and Corbin Sparks doubled with three runs scored. Red Lion relief pitcher Caleb Naylor struck out the side to end the game. For Northeastern, Quinn Shindler doubled with one run scored.

Gettysburg 21, Bermudian Springs 5 (5 innings): At York Springs, Wyatt Sokol led the visitors to the easy victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Gettysburg, Cole Lambert went 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Mason Rebert went 3 for 5, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored. For Bermudian, Lance Hubbard went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

New Oxford 5, Hanover 2: At Hanover, Jesse Bitzer led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out 10 and walking two, while allowing five hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. Offensively for New Oxford, Jake Sharrer and Connor Main each went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Jacob Little went 2 for 4. For Hanover, Chase Roberts went 3 for 3, including a double, while teammate Justus Feeser threw three innings of relief, striking out six, walking three and allowing one run in a no-decision.

