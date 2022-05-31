Big second inning carries Conrads to a Susquehanna League win over Felton

STEVE HEISER

Conrads plated all three of its runs in the top of the second en route to a 3-2 Susquehanna League victory at Felton on Tuesday evening.

Individually for Conrads, Gavin Constein went 2 for 3, including a double; Ryan Karlheim tripled; and starting pitcher Randy Stewart threw six innings, striking out one, walking one and allowing eight hits to pick up the win.

For the Mad Dogs, Quinton McNew went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Jason Aspito went 2 for 3 and starting pitcher Drew Dellinger threw five innings, striking out nine, walking three and allowing six hits, but took the loss.

McNew also threw two shutout innings in relief, striking out four, walking none and allowing two hits in a no-decision.

