Stoverstown surges to 7-0 start in Central League action; other Monday adult baseball

The Stoverstown Tigers are off to standout start in Central League baseball action.

The Tigers improved to 7-0 on Monday with a 1-0 victory over defending league champion Mechanicsburg.

Joe Yourgal pitched a four-hit shutout to lead the Tigers. He struck out four and walked none.

The game’s only run came in the fourth inning on Zach Nadonly’s solo homer. That was one of two hits in the game for Nadonly.

Brandon Warner also had two hits for Stoverstown.

Kyle Otstot took the loss for Mechanicsburg despite allowing just one run and five hits in complete-game effort. He struck out three and walked one.

Matt Ilgenfritz doubled for Mechanicsburg, which fell to 0-3.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 5, Dillsburg 1 (9 innings): At Dillsburg, the Wolves exploded for four runs in the top of the ninth to emerge with the win. Mark Burnside pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision for the Wolves. Leading the Mount Wolf offense were Andrew Srebroski IV (two hits, two RBIs, run), Burnside (two doubles, RBI, walk) and Steve Pokopec (two RBIs). Dillsburg starter Vince Apicella pitched eight innings of one-run, five-hit ball, striking out 14 and walking one in a no-decision. Mason Yohn had two hits and an RBI for Dillsburg.

Glen Rock 13, Jefferson 1: At Glen Rock, the home team was led offensively by Justin Anderson (three hits, homer, double, three RBIs, two runs), Greg Borges (two doubles, three RBIs, run), Scott Merkel (four runs, hit, two RBIs, two walks), Brendan Martin (homer, three RBIs, run) and Jonathan Lugo (three hits, walk, two runs). James Wiercinski got the win, going six innings and allowing four hits and one run. He struck out 12 and walked six. Joe Jasinski doubled and drove in a run for Jefferson.

Pleasureville 4, Vikings 2: At Vikings, Treyton Smith pitched six innings of two-run ball to get the win, striking out eight without a walk. Nate Toomey pitched a shutout seventh to get the save. Ricky Peters led Pleasureville’s offense with two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. The Vikings offense was led by Corey Wise (two hits, double, RBI, run, walk), Cole Bixler (two hits, RBI) and Michael Santiago (two hits). Hank Leighty gave up two earned runs in five innings but took the loss.

