Dominant pitching effort lifts Mount Wolf over Mechanicsburg; other Thursday adult baseball

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A dominant pitching performance from Cody Brittain carried Mount Wolf to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mechancisburg on Thursday in Central League baseball action.

Brittain threw a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two to get the win.

Brittain also connected at the plate by going 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Drew Sassaman went 3 for 3 with one run scored.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

For the Cardinals, Brandt Cook went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 4, Glen Rock 1: At Manchester, the Indians plated three runs in the bottom of the third and went on to capture the home victory.

Individually for the Indians, pitchers Eli Gross, Ryan Shindler and Justin Lichtenwalner combined to strike out three, walk two and allow one earned run.

Offensively for Manchester, Logan Allison went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Joe Capobianco went 2 for 3 with one RBI and Austin Allison doubled with two RBIs.

For the visitors, Jonathan Lugo went 2 for 2, while Dan Rhodes went 1 for 2 and relief pitcher James Wiercinski threw two innings, striking out six and walking one in a no-decision.

Stoverstown 10, Jefferson 4: At Jefferson, the Tigers plated seven runs in the top of the third to take a commanding lead and went on to capture the victory.

Individually for the Tigers, Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Chris Mattison went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, Brandon Warner went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and relief pitcher Joe Yourgal threw three shutout innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing no hits to pick up the win.

For Jefferson, Emidio Bucci went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Aaron Becker went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Dillsburg 9, Vikings 5: At Shiloh, Tyler Schwarzman led Dillsburg by going 3 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Also for Dillsburg, Jeremy Gilbert went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while starting pitcher Justin Charles threw five innings, striking out eight, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win.

For Vikings, Cole Bixler went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Mike Santiago went 1 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 15, Stewartstown 2 (5 innings): At Stewartstown, Alex Tucci led the Express by going 2 for 2, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Hallam, Jacob Barto went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; Owen Shimmel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Dan Wecker went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; and Evan Rischell threw all five innings on the mound, striking out eight, walking one and allowing six hits to pick up the win.

For the Vets, Matt Buckery went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored, while teammate Jason Williams went 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Conrads 5, Felton 4: At Conrads, the home team plated the walk-off, game winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Emmett Simpson singled home Josh Knaub from second with two outs to win the game.

Also for Conrads, Jack Williams went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, Channing Bratton went 2 for 4 with one run scored and Brandon Walters threw two innings of shutout relief, striking out three, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win.

For Felton, Tyler Bond went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Kameron Bayman homered with two RBIs and Blaise Tanner went 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

East Prospect 6, Jacobus 6 (8 innings, suspended): At East Prospect, the Pistons and Jackals were unable to break a 6-6 deadlock, and the game was suspended due to darkness.

The game will be concluded at a date to be determined.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report